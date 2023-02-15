Coronation Street boss on Stephen’s comeuppance and 5 more HUGE spoilers

Coronation Street boss, Iain Macleod, has revealed six huge spoilers on what to expect in Weatherfield, during an interview on today’s Loose Women (Wednesday, February 15).

Iain revealed a number of dramatic storylines that will air throughout the year.

Here’s a look at the six huge Coronation Street spoilers revealed in the interview.

Stephen will pay for his crimes (Credit: ITV)

1. Stephen WILL get his comeuppance

Stephen’s killed two people so far – Leo and Teddy.

He’s also prone to committing fraud and, as of this week, drugging people’s drinks.

But Iain has now revealed that Stephen will get his comeuppance.

However, it won’t be as soon as we’d like.

He revealed: “Bad guys always get their comeuppance in the end… there’s a lot of fun to be had between now and then, I will say… there’s a little way to go yet.”

Max will be redeemed (Credit: ITV)

2. Coronation Street spoilers: Unlikely romance for Max

At the moment, Max is awaiting his prison sentencing.

However, Iain has promised that Max will be redeemed.

And, he’ll embark on an unlikely romance in a ‘rom-com’ style storyline.

Iain teased: “There’s a happy ending. It involves a love story. He meets this incredibly unlikely love interest and it’s really funny.”

Ooh, who could Max’s love interest be?

Daisy and Daniel’s wedding won’t go smoothly (Credit: ITV)

3. Daisy’s stalker will cause wedding chaos

Daisy’s stalker is set to cause trouble for Daisy and Daniel, especially on their wedding day.

Iain asked: “It’s a soap wedding. When do they ever go smoothly?”

He then explained that Justin, Daisy’s stalker, will ‘form part of the drama that takes place around the wedding’.

However, he suggested that there’s hope for Daniel and Daisy’s relationship despite this upset.

“I think that Daniel and Daisy are for keeps… Even if the wedding doesn’t go entirely according to plan… I do think that long-term that they’re a couple that I’m really invested in.”

What a relief!

Damon will try to back on the right path (Credit: ITV)

4. Coronation Street spoilers: Damon will be reformed

At the moment, Damon’s just been arrested for being in possession of drugs with the intent to supply.

However, hope is around the corner as Damon attempts to turn his life around.

Damon does actually have ‘a heart’ deep down which will see him form a love interest that contributes to his decision to get back on the straight and narrow.

He won’t fully redeem himself though as his roots will always stay with him, with Iain wondering: “He’s still going to be a bad boy but, you know, a reformed bad boy is still kind of sexy though, right?”

Hope and Sam will be a part of a super cute storyline (Credit: ITV)

5. Hope and Sam will embark on a pre-teen romance

Hope’s going to have a rest from misbehaving and is instead going to embark on a pre-teen romance with Sam as they both start developing crushes on each other.

Iain explained: “We’re going to be building a friendship with [Hope] and Sam that will verge on a really innocent, pre-teen romance. ”

He then added: “We will see a more down to earth, grounded side of her.”

Amy and Aaron will be part of a non-consent storyline (Credit: ITV)

6. Amy and Aaron will be part of a non-consent storyline

Amy and Aaron are set to be involved in a non-consent storyline.

Airing in March, Amy and Aaron will share a drunken kiss with each other.

However, later on, ‘there’s a non-consensual sexual encounter’.

Amy will confide in her family and friends about the events on the night who encourage her to go to the police.

As Amy realises that she’s been raped by Aaron, he has a hard time facing up to his actions.

Coronation Street is working with The Schools Consent Project charity on this storyline with the aim of educating viewers on what non-consensual sex is and the effects it has on victims and their families.

