Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope plots her revenge on Cilla’s murderer

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Hope plots her revenge against Cilla the chinchilla’s murderer, Peanut the dog.

But how far will Hope go in avenging Cilla’s death?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, David rallies a defence for Max against the police’s building Terrorism charges.

Elsewhere, Daisy attempts to cut wedding costs by begging for freebies.

Meanwhile, Gemma and Chesney continue bickering over their own rising wedding costs.

Finally, Nick’s concerns about Damon grow.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (January 30), in full, below.

An insensitive comment by Beth sets Fiz off (Credit: ITV)

Hope sets her plan for revenge into motion

Hope tells Sam that she plans to have revenge for Cilla’s murder, and needs his help.

At the factory, Beth tells Fiz she’s sorry about Cilla.

However, her apology is soured when she says that, at the end of the day, Cilla was just a “posh rat”.

Carla has to step in before a fight breaks out between Beth and a furious Fiz.

Meanwhile, Sam tricks Maria into handing over Vin Diesel the Weasel from the barber’s.

After telling Sam to leave, Hope carefully places the weasel’s jaws over her arm.

Then, she approaches Peanut and lets out a scream.

Will Peanut take the fall?

Carla steps in to defuse the situation between Fiz and Beth (Credit: ITV)

David steps to Max’s defence

David gets an email from Max’s solicitor telling him that they’re escalating the charge to Encouragement to Terrorism.

Worried, he tells Gail and Stephen.

The solicitor calls in to see them and tells David that, in her view, Max was groomed by Griff and should be treated as a victim.

David is roused to have her on board.

He assures her that he’ll find the money for her fees, as he wants to give Max the best defence.

But can he find the money?

Can David find the money to mount a defence for Max? (Credit: ITV)

Daisy hopes for a free ride

Daisy tells Daniel and Christina that she plans to source freebies for the wedding through her social media.

On her instruction, Daniel goes to Preston’s Petals and asks Tracy to supply the wedding flowers for free.

Tracy is less than impressed.

Christina, too, is unimpressed when Daisy shows her a photo of the free wedding dress she’s managed to source.

But her mood is spoiled when she gets several messages from Justin, demanding to know why she blocked him.

Clearly worried, Daisy deletes the messages and moves on.

But what will Justin do next?

Gemma and Chesney bicker over money

Gemma accuses Chesney of putting his burger business over their wedding.

Later, Paul calls in to see her and finds Gemma overrun with kids.

Gemma explains that she has no choice as Chesney has blown all of their money on his business.

Paul tells them that he’ll help pay for the wedding if they stop bickering.

Nick is less than thrilled to see Damon taking Sam under his wing (Credit: ITV)

Nick worries about Damon’s influence

With preparations underway for the bistro’s Boozy Night event, Damon offers to DJ.

He tells Nick and Leanne that it’s important to create the right vibe.

While Tracy, Amy and Carla sip cocktails and discuss Max’s gulty plea, Nick is distracted.

He is concerned to see Damon showing Sam how to use his DJ decks.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

