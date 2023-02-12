Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as he faces the music for his part in Griff’s crimes, young Max Turner is jailed.

This comes as a blow to Max and dad David, who is worried sick but determined to stick by his son.

Max is facing trial for encouraging terrorism, after falling in with racist Griff and his gang.

The storyline culminated with a terror attack on the Weatherfield Christmas market and an attempted stabbing in which Alya was hospitalised.

And now, as the judge hands out his sentencing, how will David and Max cope with the possibility of jail time?

David watches with bated breath as the Judge hands out his verdict (Credit: ITV)

David and Max prepare for sentencing

Ahead of the verdict, David tells Gail how worried he is about Max’s sentencing the next day.

Meanwhile, Gary chides Maria for defending David – who she claims isn’t to blame.

Later, David attends a meeting with Max and his barrister, Kim.

Kim tells him that Alya hasn’t submitted a personal victim statement, which may help Max’s case.

Later, David, Spider, Gary and Daryan watch as Max is led into court.

David waits with bated breath as the judge hands out his sentence.

Will Max face punishment for his part in Griff’s crimes?

Max faces the music (Credit: ITV)

Max is hit with a six month sentence

As the trial ends, the judge slams Max with a six months sentence in a secure training centre.

Outside of the courtroom, David hugs Max.

He tells him that he’ll visit as often as he can.

However, Max says that he doesn’t want any visits.

Later, at the training centre, a group of lads approach.

They make it very clear to Max that they intend to make his life hell.

How will Max cope with his sentence?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

