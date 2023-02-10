Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen takes terrifying revenge on Carla

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as Carla Connor humiliates Stephen Reid at work, he takes a terrifying revenge on his Underworld boss.

After a meeting with sleazy Rufus, an opportunity falls into Stephen’s lap.

But will Carla survive Stephen’s vengeance?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline below.

Under Carla’s instruction, Stephen meets with sleazy Rufus (Credit: ITV)

Stephen finds opportunity in tragedy

At Underworld, Carla tells Sarah that she can finish working on her designs in return for an apology.

Then she tells Stephen to salvage the deal with Rufus for 15% commission and a permanent contract in return.

At Rufus’s hotel, he makes it clear to Stephen that he’s not interested.

Stephen begs him to reconsider.

Rufus hands Stephen a vial of LSD, and heads to the bathroom to do a line of coke.

Suddenly, he collapses, clutching his chest.

Rufus stumbles out of the bathroom, clutching his chest (Credit: ITV)

As the paramedics attend to Rufus, Carla calls Stephen for an update.

Stephen assures her that he has it in the bag.

As paramedics wheel Rufus away, Stephen practises forging Rufus’s signature on the unsigned contract.

Suddenly, he hears a knock on the door.

A sex worker called Candice barges her way in.

She demands her money, giving Stephen an idea.

Stephen sets his dastardly revenge into motion (Credit: ITV)

Stephen has his revenge on Carla

Carla calls a meeting with Sarah and Stephen.

She explains that Sarah is now Head of Design, while Stephen will be Office Manager.

A vengeful Stephen flips into the Underworld office.

He slips Rufus’s LSD into Carla’s coffee.

Carla heads down to the factory floor, discombobulated and woozy.

Later, in the Rovers, Stephen spikes Carla’s red wine with more LSD.

Seeing her at the pub, Peter immediately realises that Carla isn’t well.

As Carla’s paranoia grows and she stares out the factory girls, she is helped out of the pub by Peter.

He worries that her psychosis is returning.

Drugging her tea with LSD, Stephen watches as chaos unfolds for Carla (Credit: ITV)

Calamity strikes for confused Carla

Later, Stephen sneaks into Carla’s office, deletes a meeting with Dick Havisham from her diary, and muddles up her paperwork.

The next day, as Carla checks her diary, she tells Peter she was convinced that she had a meeting with Dick Havisham.

In the factory, Stephen hands Carla a mug of LSD-laced tea, and tells her that she cancelled the meeting with Havisham.

When Dick Havisham arrives, wondering where she’s got to, Carla heads off to meet him, clearly flustered.

Peter offers Paul a spin on his new motorbike.

Carla calls at the garage to collect her car, but Abi refuses to hand over her keys.

Carla spots the Underworld van and starts the engine and careers down the street, crashing into Paul astride Peter’s bike.

As Paul winces in pain, it looks as though Carla is to blame.

How far will Stephen go in his vendetta against Carla?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

