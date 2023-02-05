Coronation Street: Daisy Midgeley in ‘kidnap horror’ on her wedding day?

Coronation Street barmaid Daisy Midgeley could be kidnapped on her wedding day after she was ‘missing’ from filming pictures, reports suggest.

The fan favourite is planning her wedding to Daniel Osbourne for in the coming months.

Will Daisy be kidnapped on her wedding day on Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

And now it looks like things could go horribly awry as Daisy is nowhere to be found for the ceremony.

Filming pictures seen by the Daily Star show Daniel and the couple’s friends and family arriving for the wedding.

But there’s no sign of Daisy and Daniel is looking worried.

Viewers know Daisy is being stalked by creepy Justin.

They have watched him become convinced he is in a relationship with Daisy over the last few weeks.

Coronation Street: How much danger is Daisy in?

She has rejected him time and time again but he hasn’t stopped.

But will be kidnap her?

In background a creeping danger arises from her online life.

ED! has reached out to Coronation Street for comment.

Corrie boss Iain Macleod previously teased the danger Daisy is in.

Justin has been stalking Daisy for months on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He also said how the storyline will see her suffer from far-reaching consequences throughout the entire year.

He told Metro: “Headline description is about a young woman on the internet and dangers that face influencers, high profile but in her case quite small fry online following. That brings her into a certain degree of danger as the wedding approaches.

Read more: Coronation Street who left in 2022?

“Most of the story build is lighthearted, culture clash with Daniel who wants a Dickens themed wedding, Daisy’s like ‘you having a laugh?’ Mini-Ken Barlow wants a serious and cultured wedding, Daisy wants everything to be a bit extra, much fun to be had there, but in background a creeping danger arises from her online life.

“By the time that surfaces, it takes a while for them to realise danger’s brewing, we’re into an interesting current, socially important story with far reaching psychological impact running across the whole of 2023 and threatens their relationship, leads to her faith in him being shaken as she maybe has her head turned.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

