Coronation Street autumn preview: Is Stephen’s comeuppance finally here?

Coronation Street for this autumn looks to be huge. As we approach the end of the summer we never really had, there’s some big storylines coming up on the cobbles.

From Stephen’s secret to Ryan’s desperation – what’s happening this autumn in Coronation Street?

Will Corrie killer Stephen be caught out at last? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s secrets start to unravel

It’s about time! Stephen’s end is nearly here (we hope) as his secrets catch up with him and he starts to crack.

We’ve already seen the evidence mounting up as Rufus’s wife has found his tie pin. And soon enough the discovery of a body in the canal must spell the end for Stephen.

“We are going to see him start taking risks as he gets more desperate, his life is starting to unravel and it is going to be interesting to see how he deals with the pressure”, Todd Boyce recently teased to Metro.co.uk.

“He is bound to start making mistakes and that could be his undoing. The walls are closing in on him.”

Ryan’s situation goes from bad to worse (Credit: ITV)

Ryan gets desperate in Coronation Street this autumn

Still struggling with the aftermath of the acid attack, Ryan is also trying to find a way to make some money.

As the pressure mounts and his addiction to steroids takes hold, he soon finds himself signing up for an OnlyFans-type site to make some quick cash.

A source told The Sun: “Ryan has had a tough year and he is soon going to be tempted into taking the easy money that comes with things like OnlyFans.

“But he will soon discover that not everything is as easy as it first appears.

“It’s a major storyline for Ryan and one that bosses know he is going to smash.”

Paul’s struggles with his health worsen as his condition worsens (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s health deteriorates

It was only a matter of time, but Paul Foreman finds his condition getting worse as he tries to live life to the fullest following his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

With a wedding to Billy to plan, it’s sure Paul will throw himself into the preparations. However, will he find a way to accept it as his condition deteriorates?

Will the couple even make it down the aisle?

Cassie’s return will shake things up for Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone’s mum returns?

Evelyn’s carefully ordered world was thrown into chaos this year when her daughter Cassie suddenly re-emerged. Cassie is in fact Tyrone’s estranged mother, who he thought to be dead.

Hoping to get her daughter clean from the drug addiction which consumes her, Evelyn and Cassie left Weatherfield not too long ago. However, this was only a temporary fix – and both characters are set to return soon.

How will Tyrone react when he learns that his mother has been alive all this time?

Things aren’t good between Sarah and Adam (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s next step

After he sabotaged her gender reveal party, relations between Adam Barlow and Sarah are at an all-time low. Following the collapse of their marriage, Sarah attempts to navigate life alone.

Is there no way back for the pair? And will Damon ever return to the Cobbles to make their life even more difficult?

Eliza’s dad is back on the scene (Credit: ITV)

Eliza grows closer to dodgy dad Dom

Stu recently learned that granddaughter Eliza had been in touch with her dodgy dad, Dom . He’s unhappy when he discovers that Eliza wants to see more of her dad.

But can he keep father and daughter apart? And does Dom have an ulterior motive in spending time with Eliza?

Can Jenny save The Rovers? (Credit: ITV)

Jenny struggles to save The Rovers

With The Rovers financially on its last legs, Jenny faces a desperate struggle to save the Street boozer. Can she and Gemma convince Henry to help?

If so, what will the time spent with Gemma’s old flame do to her marriage to Chesney?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!