Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that troubled Ryan Connor is set to return to Weatherfield. However, it soon becomes clear that he is harbouring a dark secret. But what is Ryan hiding?

Ryan has been feeling alienated and depressed since falling victim to an acid attack by pal Daisy’s stalker, Justin. His mental state has worsened upon learning that Daisy had been catfishing him – posing as a DJ in Ibiza – in an attempt to regain his confidence.

Their relationship has not been the same since, especially when the pair kissed during a charged moment. Ryan attempted to put himself back on an even keel, taking on his old job at the Bistro. But his confidence took another knock when a customer cruelly complained about his facial scars.

Ryan hasn’t been the same since Justin’s acid attack (Credit: ITV)

Ryan’s back – with a secret

Continuing to struggle with his feelings, Ryan left for a trip to Ireland last week. When he returns, he does so with an unsettling sense of purpose.

What is Ryan up to? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Ryan has been having a rough time of it lately (Credit: ITV)

Ryan reveals his fitness plan

As his story continues, Ryan returns home from visiting his mum in Ireland. He tells Carla that he’ll be having some exercise equipment delivered.

Pleased by his apparent progress, Carla tells him that he should make motivational fitness videos. However, Ryan is adamant that nobody will want to see his face on screen.

But could there be an unhealthy edge to Ryan’s fitness plan?

Ryan looks to improve his self-confidence through more dangerous means (Credit: ITV)

Ryan takes a dark delivery

Later, Daisy attempts to talk to Ryan. However, Ryan gives her the short shrift, and cuts her out. Daisy is left feeling hurt by his rejection.

Alone in the flat, Ryan opens a parcel addressed to a fake name. He takes out the illegal steroids within the packet and injects himself. Is Ryan headed down a dangerous road?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!