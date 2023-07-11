Coronation Street fans heartbroken as Ryan exits the cobbles – but is he gone for good?

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 10), Ryan decided to leave the cobbles for Ireland. He couldn’t face working at the Bistro and decided to leave and spend some time with his mum.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left heartbroken as Ryan exits the cobbles. But, is he gone for good?

Ryan wanted some time away from the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan left the cobbles

Last night, Peter arranged to pick Ryan up to take him to the airport. He was going to catch a flight to Ireland to spend some time with him mum, Michelle (who hasn’t bothered to turn up since Ryan suffered life-changing injures).

After Peter left the pub to take Ryan in his car, Toyah and Spider told Daisy about Ryan’s trip. She asked when he would be coming back but they didn’t know.

Carla was then seen giving Ryan a hug goodbye before he got in the car with Peter.

Daisy left Toyah and Spider watching over the bar whilst she stood outside and watched Ryan leave.

Fans want him back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans heartbroken as Ryan exits cobbles

Coronation Street fans have been left heartbroken as Ryan exits the cobbles. They didn’t want him to leave and are hoping that his exit is only a short one.

One Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “Goodbye Ryan. Don’t stay away too long mate”

#corrie goodbye Ryan 😭

don't stay away too long mate.❤️ — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) July 10, 2023

What, Ryan's leaving ? For how long? He's my fave in Coronation street 🥺 #Corrie — Rosemary (@Rosemarylouize) July 10, 2023

Hope Ryan isn’t away too long maybe he can bring Michelle back too #corrie — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) July 10, 2023

Another fan commented: “What, Ryan’s leaving? For how long? He’s my fave in Coronation Street”

A third viewer added: “Hope Ryan isn’t away too long, maybe he can bring Michelle back too”

Is Ryan’s exit permanent? (Credit: ITV)

Has Ryan gone for good?

At the moment, Ryan’s off to stay with his mum for a little while in Ireland. It’s unclear whether Ryan’s exit is temporary or permanent.

Coronation Street has not confirmed these were actor Ryan Prescott’s last scenes. However, we reckon that if Ryan was gone for good he’d have a much bigger exit.

Here’s to hoping that Ryan’s back in Weatherfield soon – fans are already missing him!

