Coronation Street fans beg Ryan Prescott not to leave soap as he shares emotional message

Coronation Street and Ryan Connor actor Ryan Prescott has sent fans into a whirlwind of panic after sharing an emotional message online.

On his Instagram, Ryan shared a series of images as a tribute to his time on the cobbles.

Now, Coronation Street fans are begging him not to leave the soap. But, is he about to say goodbye?

Coronation Street: Ryan Prescott shares emotional message

Ryan Prescott has shared an emotional messages via Instagram about his time on the cobbles (Tuesday, July 4).

Sharing a series of photos, Ryan could be seen behind the scenes, in the makeup room and smiling with his co-stars.

Ryan’s caption on the post has sent fans into a flurry of panic as it sounded as though Ryan’s saying goodbye to the soap.

Ryan wrote: “What we do for a living becomes so much of the life we live. I’m lucky enough to work among those that get to tell stories in what we do. It is a privilege to perform for those of you tuning in.

“Often it takes times of real stress for us to step back for a moment and remind ourselves of the ways in which we are truly grateful. Thanks for all the love and following our stories Coronation Street. We do all we can to tell them in ways in which we really mean it.”

Coronation Street fans beg Ryan not to leave the soap

Coronation Street fans have read Ryan’s message as a hint that his time on the cobbles may be up.

They’re now begging Ryan not to leave the soap – they don’t want him to go anywhere.

One person commented: “Hugely talented young man, please never leave Corrie!”

Another fan added: “Yes so great watching you- hopefully this is not you leaving the street anytime soon”

A third fan agreed and echoed: “I love you in Corrie please don’t leave.”

“I [am] not feeling ready to say goodbye to you and you’re a great character too mate,” shared one more.

Is Ryan Prescott leaving Coronation Street?

There’s currently no indication that Ryan Prescott will be leaving Coronation Street.

Currently in Coronation Street, Ryan’s facing the difficult task of going back to work after the acid attack. But, will this all be too much for him? Will he decide to leave the Street?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

