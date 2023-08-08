Eliza looking innocent on Coronation Street; inset, her dad (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans predict very sinister motives in Eliza’s dad’s return

What is Eliza's old man up to?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have begun to predict sinister motives behind the return of Eliza Woodrow’s father, which was featured in last night’s episode. What exactly is he up to?

Scenes in last night’s episode saw Eliza go missing after lying to Stu and Yasmeen about visiting a holiday club for the day. Stu discovered that there was no holiday club, and the pair searched frantically for Eliza.

Stu and Yasmeen talk to Eliza and her father in the precinct on Corrie
Yasmeen and Stu were horrified to find Eliza out with a strange man (Credit: ITV)

Eliza’s father revealed – but what does he want?

Yasmeen and Stu found Eliza in the Precinct, talking to a strange middle-aged man.

Viewers have seen Eliza speaking to this stranger online in recent episodes. This man was then revealed to be Eliza’s father.

But what does he want? Viewers had their predictions about his intentions for Eliza and the family, and the outlook isn’t good.

Stu with Eliza and a strange man at the Precinct on Corrie
Fans think that Eliza’s dad is up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict sinister motive for Eliza’s dad’s return

Writing on Twitter (now X) as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories about what Eliza’s shady dad might be up to. Some thought that blackmail might be on his mind.

“Eliza’s dad is only here because he’s heard about Stu’s money, so give it a couple of weeks and he’ll go rogue blackmailing Stu for it…” one fan theorised.

“Perhaps Eliza can [bleep] off and live with her dad, permanently and never visit. Perhaps the dad will ask Stu for money to [bleep] off,” another suggested, echoing thoughts that he is only in it for Stu’s money.

Eliza is being contacted by a much older man in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)
Eliza has secretly been speaking to her dad on the phone (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘Eliza’s dad is a wrong ‘un,’ declare worried Corrie fans

Beyond the theory that Eliza’s father could be after Stu’s money, a number of fans felt that something is amiss about the man. Whatever the case may be, viewers remain suspicious.

“Knowing this bloke is Eliza’s dad doesn’t change my mind. He still looks like a [bleep],” said one.

“Eliza’s dad is a wrong ‘un,” wrote a fourth.

Are the fans right? Is Eliza’s shady father up to no good?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Stu Gets Custody Of Eliza | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Eliza Woodrow Stu Carpenter

Trending Articles

DIY SOS logo with Nick Knowles looking serious
DIY SOS under fire as guest lashes out at BBC for ‘botched’ job: ‘The stress is killing me’
Strictly Come Dancing logo
Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – ninth name announced!
Sandra Bullock straight faced on the red carpet and her partner wearing sunglasses
Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies ‘peacefully’ aged 57 after ‘private battle’ with ALS
Lauren James looking upset and treading on a player's back
Lioness Lauren James breaks her silence after being sent off for stamping on opponent
Zack and Whitney looking sad on EastEnders against logo and Walford background (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney drops a baby bombshell on Zack
Nick Owen on BBC Midlands Today
Nick Owen reveals he’s being treated for ‘extensive and aggressive’ cancer