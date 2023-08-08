Coronation Street fans predict very sinister motives in Eliza’s dad’s return

Fans of Coronation Street have begun to predict sinister motives behind the return of Eliza Woodrow’s father, which was featured in last night’s episode. What exactly is he up to?

Scenes in last night’s episode saw Eliza go missing after lying to Stu and Yasmeen about visiting a holiday club for the day. Stu discovered that there was no holiday club, and the pair searched frantically for Eliza.

Yasmeen and Stu were horrified to find Eliza out with a strange man (Credit: ITV)

Eliza’s father revealed – but what does he want?

Yasmeen and Stu found Eliza in the Precinct, talking to a strange middle-aged man.

Viewers have seen Eliza speaking to this stranger online in recent episodes. This man was then revealed to be Eliza’s father.

But what does he want? Viewers had their predictions about his intentions for Eliza and the family, and the outlook isn’t good.

Fans think that Eliza’s dad is up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict sinister motive for Eliza’s dad’s return

Writing on Twitter (now X) as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories about what Eliza’s shady dad might be up to. Some thought that blackmail might be on his mind.

“Eliza’s dad is only here because he’s heard about Stu’s money, so give it a couple of weeks and he’ll go rogue blackmailing Stu for it…” one fan theorised.

Eliza’s dad is only here because he’s heard about Stu’s money, so give it a couple of weeks and he’ll go rogue blackmailing Stu for it….. #Corrie — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) August 7, 2023

“Perhaps Eliza can [bleep] off and live with her dad, permanently and never visit. Perhaps the dad will ask Stu for money to [bleep] off,” another suggested, echoing thoughts that he is only in it for Stu’s money.

Eliza has secretly been speaking to her dad on the phone (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘Eliza’s dad is a wrong ‘un,’ declare worried Corrie fans

Beyond the theory that Eliza’s father could be after Stu’s money, a number of fans felt that something is amiss about the man. Whatever the case may be, viewers remain suspicious.

“Knowing this bloke is Eliza’s dad doesn’t change my mind. He still looks like a [bleep],” said one.

“Eliza’s dad is a wrong ‘un,” wrote a fourth.

Eliza’s dad is a wrong un #Corrie — Meep (@floweroflondon) August 7, 2023

Are the fans right? Is Eliza’s shady father up to no good?

