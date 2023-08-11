Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen steals evidence to cover his tracks – but gets caught out?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Stephen Reid steals evidence to cover his tracks. But, as he attempts to recover the proof of his own crimes, it looks as though he might be caught out.

Last week’s episodes revealed that Rufus’s widow, Lou, suspected foul play in her husband’s death. She told Stephen that she found a tie pin by the pool where Rufus died.

This tie pin was Stephen’s, left at the scene of the crime. Stephen tried to talk Lou out of her suspicions, but she was adamant that she would go to the police.

Lou revealed to Stephen that she had found a tie pin – his tie pin – at the scene of the crime (Credit: ITV)

At the same time, Rufus’s watch went missing after his death. Unbeknownst to Stephen or Lou, Peter Barlow had found the watch in his cab – and pawned it to pay for Carla’s treatment.

Both tie pin and watch could be damning evidence of Stephen’s crimes. Will he face the music at last, or will he wriggle out of this one too?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers in full for this storyline below.

Is Lou on to Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Lou reveals that the police are on the case

Rufus’s widow, Lou, arrives for a meeting with Carla and Stephen. She tells Stephen that the police have agreed to look into the missing watch and the strange tie pin she found at the scene of the ‘crime.’

When no-one is looking, Stephen steals her hotel key from Lou’s bag. Then, when he overhears Peter on a call to his pawnbroker, Peter confesses that he pawned the watch but it has been sold.

Stephen sets about stealing his property back (Credit: ITV)

Stephen caught stealing evidence from Lou’s bag?

Later, Stephen lets himself into Lou’s hotel room while she is at the factory. Looking for his tie pin, he rifles through Lou’s belongings.

He finds his tie pin and pops it in his pocket, safe and sound. But as he prepares to leave, he’s horrified to hear someone at the bedroom door. Is Stephen about to be caught?

