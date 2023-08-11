Stephen looks worried holding something on Coronation Street; inset, show logo and Rovers background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen steals evidence to cover his tracks – but gets caught out?

Stephen could be caught red-handed

By Joel Harley

Latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Stephen Reid steals evidence to cover his tracks. But, as he attempts to recover the proof of his own crimes, it looks as though he might be caught out.

Last week’s episodes revealed that Rufus’s widow, Lou, suspected foul play in her husband’s death. She told Stephen that she found a tie pin by the pool where Rufus died.

This tie pin was Stephen’s, left at the scene of the crime. Stephen tried to talk Lou out of her suspicions, but she was adamant that she would go to the police.

Stephen looking at Lou as she talks on Corrie
Lou revealed to Stephen that she had found a tie pin – his tie pin – at the scene of the crime (Credit: ITV)

At the same time, Rufus’s watch went missing after his death. Unbeknownst to Stephen or Lou, Peter Barlow had found the watch in his cab – and pawned it to pay for Carla’s treatment.

Both tie pin and watch could be damning evidence of Stephen’s crimes. Will he face the music at last, or will he wriggle out of this one too?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers in full for this storyline below.

Stephen and Lou talk in the Rovers
Is Lou on to Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Lou reveals that the police are on the case

Rufus’s widow, Lou, arrives for a meeting with Carla and Stephen. She tells Stephen that the police have agreed to look into the missing watch and the strange tie pin she found at the scene of the ‘crime.’

When no-one is looking, Stephen steals her hotel key from Lou’s bag. Then, when he overhears Peter on a call to his pawnbroker, Peter confesses that he pawned the watch but it has been sold.

Stephen roots through Lou's bag on Corrie
Stephen sets about stealing his property back (Credit: ITV)

Stephen caught stealing evidence from Lou’s bag?

Later, Stephen lets himself into Lou’s hotel room while she is at the factory. Looking for his tie pin, he rifles through Lou’s belongings.

He finds his tie pin and pops it in his pocket, safe and sound. But as he prepares to leave, he’s horrified to hear someone at the bedroom door. Is Stephen about to be caught?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Rufus Gives Stephen An Ultimatum | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Stephen Reid

Trending Articles

Lily Slater looking worried on EastEnders against Walford background and logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders fans predict tragic end to Lily’s teen pregnancy
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford handed ‘sad’ TV blow
Coronation Street star Colson Smith cut out on the Corrie background comp image
Colson Smith declares: ‘I’m not okay’ as he prepares for milestone weekend
Linda Nolan
Linda Nolan declares ‘I wish I wasn’t dying’ as she shares health update: ‘It’s not a great sign’
This Morning star Phillip Schofield speaking in BBC interview
Phillip Schofield seen with former This Morning co-star as they enjoy evening out following scandal
Four strictly stars against a blue glitter background
Here’s your complete Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up – with full odds on who’ll win!