Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Cassie’s appearance as Claire Sweeney debuts on the soap

Fans of Coronation Street were all left saying the same thing about newcomer Cassie Plummer’s appearance as Claire Sweeney made her debut in last night’s episode of the soap.

As scenes between Evelyn and Cassie aired, viewers were left with the same comment. Namely, a certain distracting element of Cassie’s appearance.

Evelyn was reunited with her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney makes Weatherfield debut

Last night’s episode (which aired Wednesday, June 28) saw Evelyn confronted with a face from the past when daughter Cassie suddenly resurfaced. Paying a visit to Cassie in A&E, it was revealed that she had been admitted as an emergency case after an overdose.

Viewers learned that troubled Cassie has a history of drug abuse. As Evelyn’s estranged daughter – and Tyrone’s absentee mother – Cassie’s arrival marks a major shake-up to the Street. How will Tyrone react to learning that his mother is alive… and in Weatherfield?

Meanwhile, Cassie’s soap debut left many viewers wondering the same thing. Namely, Claire Sweeney’s glamorous appearance didn’t sit quite right with her depiction as a long-time drug user.

Corrie fans wondered the same thing about Cassie’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans comment on Cassie’s appearance

Many viewers felt that Cassie‘s noticably ‘perfect’ teeth were somewhat incongruous with her past as a drug user. Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their thoughts.

“Cassie has got bright white teeth for someone that’s been a drug abuser for so many years,” said one fan.

“Drug addicts in Corrie must have great dental plans. Abi and Cassie have some set of teeth,” agreed another.

“Cassie has very good teeth for an addict,” commented a third.

“Dazzling white teeth on Evelyn’s drug addict daughter Cassie!” another fan exclaimed.

How did drug user Cassie manage to take such good care of her teeth?!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

