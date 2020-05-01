Coronation Street airing special episode tonight focusing on Geoff and Yasmeen

Coronation Street are airing a special episode tonight (Friday, May 1) which focuses on Geoff and Yasmeen as their coercive control storyline takes the next step.

Whilst most episodes of Corrie feature a number of different storylines running alongside each other, tonight's visit to the cobbles focuses solely on the abuse story.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

In the episode, Geoff continues his cruel abuse of his wife Yasmeen. He confiscates her mobile phone before locking her in the house to go out.

He later returns home and Sally pops her head over the fence to invite Geoff and Yasmeen to the Bistro reopening.

As they prepare to leave, Geoff hands Yasmeen a sexy dress and orders her to put it on before they head out.

The episode will focus solely on Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen does as she's told, but it's clear she's not comfortable. Geoff steers her to the Rovers for a drink and when they arrive his son Tim and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Sally raise a glass to them.

Yasmeen is shocked to learn Geoff has agreed to pay for their wedding. Back at No.6, an argument breaks out and Geoff cruelly states he brought the dress for one of his many escorts.

A struggle ensues and Yasmeen grabs a bottle of wine. She's soon forced to defend herself and Geoff slumps to the floor.

Geoff has a go at Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers divided over Daniel's transformation as he returns to Weatherfield

What happens next for Yasmeen and Geoff in Coronation Street?

At the pub, Cathy and Carla discuss Geoff and Yasmeen's hurried departure.

Yasmeen calls 999 and tells the operator that she's killed her husband.

Peter, Cathy and Brian head out of the pub just in time to see an ambulance and two police cars pull up outside Yasmeen's.

Yasmeen is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Tim runs towards the house but an officer is quick to block his path. Paramedics quickly attend to Geoff, but is it too late?

When Yasmeen arrives at the police station, Imran is waiting for her, having taken a call from Ryan.

In the Rovers, police begin questioning locals about Yasmeen and Geoff's relationship.

Later an exhausted Yasmeen sits in her police cell meanwhile the police search her home for evidence. Little do they know they're being filmed by Geoff's secret camera.

Alya returns from Spain and heads straight to the police station.

Alya returns to Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street villains: Can you remember how these baddies died? Take our quiz and find out

Later in the week, she tells Sally that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months and never had a drink problem.

Alya addresses Yasmeen's friends in the Rovers about what's been going on. Meanwhile at the station, the police interview Yasmeen.

But Imran watches bewildered as an upset Yasmeen is charged.

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.