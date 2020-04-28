Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Coronation Street airs the aftermath of Yasmeen Nazir fighting back against Geoff Metcalfe next week.

As she is carted off to the police station, can Alya prove her gran's innocence?

Also in next week's Coronation Street, Nina stands up for Asha, Gary backs Kelly, and David messes up.

1. Tim wants answers

The Rovers regulars are surprised by Yasmeen and Geoff's sudden departure, and the pair are the talk of the pub.

Meanwhile, Yasmeen has dialled 999 and told the operator she's killed her husband...

An ambulance and police cars pull up outside No.6 and Tim runs towards the house.

His path is blocked by police, will he find out what's happened to his dad?

2. Yasmeen faces the consequences

Having called the police on herself, Yasmeen arrives at the station.

She is shown into a room and finds a friendly face waiting for her.

After a call from Ryan, Imran has arrived to help.

Meanwhile, back in Weatherfield, the police question the locals about Geoff and Yasmeen's relationship.

Can Imran do anything for Yasmeen?

3. Yasmeen is charged

Yasmeen is exhausted as she waits for police questioning.

The cops search the house, but will they find Geoff's hidden camera?

When Yasmeen is finally interviewed later on, she is bewildered and upset when she is charged.

4. Alya stands up for Yasmeen

Alya returns from Spain and heads straight to the police station.

She desperately tries to get the police to see that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen.

Sally overhears and wants answers, so Alya tells her what Geoff has been doing and insists her gran has never had a drink problem.

Later, Alya addresses everyone in the Rovers to proclaim Yasmeen's innocence.

5. Nina defends Asha

As Dev, Mary, Asha and Amy head to the community centre, they attract attention when a couple of lads start pointing at Asha.

Nina clocks them outside the cafe and decides to take action.

She stands up for her friend and punches one of the boys on the nose.

Asha is grateful for Nina's support and explains she has low self esteem.

Later, Asha opens an envelope to find it contains a sketch of her done by Nina.

6. Gary stands up for Kelly

Dev is still on the warpath over what has happened to Asha.

He blames Kelly for the trouble Asha is in, but Gary leaps to Kelly's defence and insists she's just a troubled teen.

As Gary and Dev square up, Kelly is grateful for Gary's support.

But Adam, who has returned from his honeymoon, is watching on and is intrigued.

When he later finds out Ali has left the area, Adam's suspicions grow.

Meanwhile, Gary begs Billy and Paul to let Kelly stay.

7. David lets Max down

David's secretive behaviour is getting out of control when he returns home and stuffs a ripped T-shirt in the washing machine before Gail sees.

David then falls into a deep sleep when he's supposed to be with his family to support Max at the Outreach awards.

Waking with a start, David is horrified he's missed Max's big moment.

Max delivers his speech, but is disappointed to see David's empty chair.

Can David explain himself and make it up to Max?

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.