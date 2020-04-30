Coronation Street viewers divided over Daniel's transformation as he returns to Weatherfield

Coronation Street viewers are divided over Daniel's transformation after he returned to the cobbles in last night's episode (Wednesday, April 29).

Last month, Daniel went to Scotland for a grief retreat with Sinead's Aunt Beth and his son Bertie.

In last night's visit to Corrie, Daniel and Bertie returned and met up with Ken in Roy's cafe. But viewers were immediately distracted by Daniel's new look.

Daniel returned to Weatherfield with a trimmed beard (Credit: ITV)

Some liked his tidier, well-kept beard.

Daniel's back and he's trimmed the beard. #Corrie 😏🙌🏼 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) April 29, 2020

Daniel no longer looks homeless so that’s a plus #CoronationStreet — Troy Owen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@joshuaowen88) April 29, 2020

Thank goodness for Daniel’s new haircut and he got rid of that AWFUL beard #Corrie — Jozef (@jozefd14) April 29, 2020

But others begged him to shave his beard off completely.

My only hope for happiness was Daniel had had a shave when he came back. Dashed #corrie — lightupvirginmary 💋 (@lightupvm) April 29, 2020

Before he left the cobbles, Daniel had let his hair and beard grow.

This isn't the first time viewers have commented on Daniel's facial hair.

Have a [bleep] shave Daniel.

Earlier this year, they begged him to shave his beard after growing it out.

Daniel had scruffier beard when he left the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Daniel's grief

Daniel attended a grief retreat as he was struggling to process the death of his wife Sinead.

Sinead died in October last year from cancer. Daniel quickly jumped into another relationship with Bethany Platt, but that all ended in tears when he proposed, calling her Sinead.

Daniel's return

As Daniel returned to the Street, he didn't receive a warm welcome from his sister Tracy.

Currently Tracy and Ken are in a cramped living situation.

After agreeing to sell the house to daughter Tracy, Ken moved to Stillwaters retirement home. But he recently moved back as he was missing his cobbles life.

Daniels return comes as Ken and Tracy argue over No.1 (Credit: ITV Hub)

This week, No.1's boiler broke and Tracy tried to get Ken to pay for it, claiming he still technically owns the property.

But Ken left Tracy disappointed when he told her he was no longer selling the house and would be moving back into his old room, which is the master bedroom.

