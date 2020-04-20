Coronation Street actress Sally Carman stuns fans with beautiful lockdown selfie

Coronation Street actress Sally Carman has stunned fans with a beautiful lockdown selfie.

The soap star posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Thank you @pandamoanimum for the much needed laugh. It's all in the detail.

Friends and fans commented on the Sally's snap.

Corrie co-star Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew wrote: "Gorgeous!"

Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe, commented: "Beautiful xx."

One fan wrote: "You look stunning."

A second commented: "Wow omg."

A third added: "Wow you look stunning xxx."

Sally plays mechanic Abi Franklin in the ITV soap. Last month the actress got engaged to her co-star and boyfriend Joe Duttine, who plays Tim Metcalfe in Corrie.

Sally is engaged to co-star Joe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen thinks she's killed Geoff after attacking him

The pair were first spotted together in 2018 and moved in together last November.

On the show, Sally and Joe's characters live together, as Abi lives with her friend Sally and Sally's "husband" Tim.

Working together

Although the two character's live together, they don't share many scenes together.

But Sally explained she is glad the two characters don't speak much because he "twinkles" on set and she isn't sure she could get through the scenes.

When it was suggested the pair don't do many scenes together she said: "It's just as well because he twinkles on set and it's impossible. I can't deal with it all."

The two actors don't film a huge amount of scenes together (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight? Your daily soaps guide including EastEnders

But Sally admits it can all get confusing on set when it comes to names.

It's just as well because he twinkles on set and it's impossible.

As well as being called Sally, her co-star Sally Dynevor's alter ego is also called Sally.

Sally Dynevor's real-life husband is also called Tim, which is the same name as Joe's alter ego.

Sally Carman said: "It's funny because Sally, who plays Sally is called Sally and I'm called Sally. And her real-life husband is called Tim, so it's very confusing."

Have you ever worked with your partner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.