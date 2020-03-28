Coronation Street real-life couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman are engaged

Real-life Coronation Street couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman have got engaged.

Joe popped the question during the COVID-19 lockdown, and later announced the news on Twitter on Friday, March 27.

She said yes everyone, convid 19 can fuck off... pic.twitter.com/FDNCk6xMuE — Joe Duttine (@Joe_Duttine) March 27, 2020

The Tim Metcalfe actor posted a picture showing them toasting the engagement, in which Sally's sparkler is clearly visible, and wrote: "She said yes everyone, covid 19 can [bleep] off... "Convid, covid, whuteva.(sic)"

Joe, 49, and Sally, 38, who stars as Abi Franklin, were first spotted together in 2018 and moved in together last November.

Sally later retweeted his message and wrote, "I did" alongside some heart emojis.

Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: ITV denies reports Emmerdale and Corrie are cancelled this summer

Meanwhile, Sally recently explained she is glad her Corrie character doesn't speak to Joe's alter-ego much on the show because he "twinkles on set" and she isn't sure she could get through the scenes.

She said: "I have [found love]. He's so cute."

When it was suggested the pair don't do many scenes together, she said: "It's just as well, because he twinkles on set and it's impossible. I can't deal with it at all."

Sally and Tim confusion

But the star admitted it can get confusing on the set because Tim's wife Sally Metcalfe is played by Sally Dynevor. And her real-life husband is also called Tim.

She said: "It's funny because Sally, who plays Sally, is called Sally, and I'm called Sally. And her real-life husband is called Tim, so it's very confusing."

Sally recently revealed she had 10 screen tests and "about a million interviews" for Coronation Street over 14 years.

Sally Carman plays Abi in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 9 spoilers from Coronation Street next week

She said: "I acted with Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper) on a radio play a while back, and I didn't know I'd be in Corrie years after that.

"I'd been trying since I was 23. I had 10 screen tests and about a million auditions, but I finally got here.

"Julie was delighted for me when I told her."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this news.