Cindy and Ian Beale are back together and back in Walford! But WHY?! Here’s our round-up of soap’s other oddest couples!

Cindy and Ian Beale are reunited! And we’re pretty sure we’re not the only ones scratching our heads over why, exactly, they’ve rekindled their romance from back in the day.

And that got us thinking about all the other odd couples in soap – and there are quite a lot of them!

Here’s our round-up of soap’s strangest hook-ups.

We just don’t see it lasting! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy and Ian

Mr and Mrs Beale were hardly love’s young dream, back in the early days of EastEnders, were they? Even if you don’t count the paternity lies, the hired hitman, the child abductions, and all the cheating, they were always slightly mismatched.

And now Cindy’s still glam and loving the high life, while Ian’s shuffling round in his polo shirts, dreaming of his next big business idea.

We just don’t see it working. Do you? Especially with Cindy‘s handsome ex, George Knight, on the Square…

It’s all fun and games now, until Mack cheats again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe and Mack

They’re playing happy families now but for a long time Mack and Chloe didn’t even seem to like each other and we still can’t really see what they’ve got in common (except, perhaps, that neither of them seems to have ever had a proper job).

Zero chemistry, an age gap that’s verging on ick, and definitely no future!

Like, can you just not? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam and Wendy

We are SO sorry to bring this up again just when we were all starting to recover from the HORROR. But no list of soap’s oddest couples would be complete without this recent abomination.

Just nope. That’s all we’ve got to say about that one. Nope.

WHYYYYYY? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Courtney and Aadi

We totally get that Aadi’s flattered by Courtney’s attention. That she’s helping him impress Darren. Blah, blah, blah.

What we don’t get is why she’d be interested in a slightly awkward, if well-meaning, teenage boy from Weatherfield?

Ice, ice cold (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon and Keanu

We know! When Sharon was with Phil and Keanu was with Louise, the Sheanu romance was hot, hot, hot!

But then Keanu came back to the Square, penniless and – we’ve got to admit – a bit gormless, Sharon started acting like his mum. And the heat definitely cooled!

“We did WHAT?” (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jay and Honey

Another one we’d rather forget. Billy Mitchell was like a dad to Jay Brown, and that made Honey like a mum.

Until Billy and Honey broke up and – shudder – she and Jay got it on.

We’re just going to pretend that one never happened. Like Honey and Jay do in fact.

Ian and Denise got together when they got locked in the MinuteMart (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise and Ian

Cast your mind back to when Lucy Beale was murdered. The Beale house was full to the brim back then, with Cindy Jr, and Bobby and Peter, all living there. Oh and Ian’s fiancée, Denise Fox.

WHAT?! Yep, we’d almost forgotten that romance, too. But it happened.

In fact, D’s had more than her fair share of odd romances on the Square. How about Phil Mitchell? Or her affair with the much-missed FatBoy? We’re not even sure she and husband Jack Branning are a good match, to be honest!

Carla had something to confess! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Carla and Nick

Fiery, feisty, funny, fierce Carla was once married to dull, sensible, earnest Nick Tilsley.

It’s true. It seems a long time ago now but the pair walked down the aisle together back in 2016. But Carla had slept with Robert Peston while she was with Nick, and his ex-wife Tracy Barlow knew ALL about it.

Worried Tracy would ruin the wedding, Carla ‘fessed up to Nick on the big day. Tracy ruined the wedding anyway (obvs) and the pair split before the cake was cut.

Peter cheated on Carla with Tina (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Peter and Tina

It was a cracking storyline, we can’t argue with that – Peter Barlow’s steamy affair with son Simon’s babysitter, Tina McIntyre. The aftershocks of the affair rumbled on for yonks, even after Tina’s brutal murder. Classic Corrie!

But we never really quite understood why gobby, streetwise Tina fell for cheating Peter’s lies and empty promises.

