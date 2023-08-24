Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bombshell christening revelation as Mack must choose between Charity and Chloe

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 24), it’s the day of Reuben’s Christening and Mack’s feeling guilty after sleeping with Charity.

After confiding in Moira before the Christening, Mack has a huge decision to make. Meanwhile, Charity drops a bombshell on Chas.

But, which woman will Mack ultimately choose in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack doesn’t know who to choose (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack has a big decision to make

Last night (Wednesday, August 23), Mack ended up sleeping with Charity before putting on a straight face for Chloe.

Tonight, it’s the day of Reuben’s Christening but Mack’s left feeling extremely guilty. Confiding in Moira, Mack realises that he could lose his son if Chloe finds out what he did.

Faced with a big decision, Mack has no idea whether to choose Chloe or go back to Charity.

Elsewhere, Charity tells Chas that she slept with Mack just before the Christening begins. But, will the big day go as planned? And, which woman will Mack choose?

Sam feels side-lined (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s jealousy continues to rise

Tonight, Samson continues to draw his attention towards Craig, making Sam feel side-lined.

Samson soon gets the chance to meet Craig as Lydia introduces them to each other. Before long, Craig and Samson join forces to fix the guttering that Sam didn’t finish.

Sam can’t help feel jealous and forgotten about. But, is he right to feel this way?

Mary, Marlon and Paddy all face their fears (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona puts things into motion

Rhona reveals what she’s planned for Mary, Marlon and Paddy on their fear-facing day.

The group comes together to support each other with tackling their fears. But, will everything go smoothly?

Jai wants Manpreet’s necklace back (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet’s conflicted

In the cafe, Charles speaks to Manpreet about Victor until they are interrupted by Jai.

Jai notices Manpreet’s necklace and realises that it’s a family heirloom that Rishi shouldn’t have given away to her.

As Jai asks for the necklace back, Manpreet feels conflicted as she debates parting with her only physical memory of Rishi. Will she give the necklace back to Jai?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!