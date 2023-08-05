Emmerdale for sinister twist as Rishi Sharma’s cause of death is revealed

Emmerdale fans are predicting a sinister twist after the cause of Rishi Sharma was revealed. The businessman was found dead last week at the bottom of his stairs.

There was no clear sign of what had killed him. However his son Jai thought his heart had given out.

Rishi was found dead in Emmerdale and the coroner claims it was an accidental fall but fans aren’t so sure (Credit: ITV)

In Friday night’s episode (August 4), the true cause of his death was revealed. Jai received a call from the coroner after the ruling.

“The coroner has confirmed the cause of death as an accidental fall,” he told wife Laurel. “And now I can concentrate on giving him the best send off that I can.

“There’s so much to arrange. The funeral’s going to be next Wednesday now.” But while Laurel tried to comfort Jai viewers are convinced something sinister happened.

One said: “Maybe Rishi was pushed?” A second said: “Rishi was pushed I’ll put money on it…….#Emmerdale” Another said: “Bet Jai pushed Rishi down the stairs #Emmerdale”

Emmerdale: Was Rishi Sharma murdered?

Meanwhile Emmerdale fans are still completely furious that Rishi was killed off to begin with. “I can’t believe he died?! Personally think that was a bad decision to kill him off,” one fan wrote on a Reddit thread.

“Rishi was grossly underused in the last few years, so I was really excited for this actor when he got this big storyline. It’s sad that we’re not going to see anymore of him now,” agreed another.

On Twitter, opinions about Rishi’s death were much the same. Many felt that the character had been hard done-by in his sudden demise.

“I’m still so sad about Rishi this morning and wish the writers hadn’t done it to be honest. Such a much-loved character, we’ll really miss him,” said one fan.

Jai found his dad in heartbreaking Emmerdale scenes (Credit: ITV)

Fans furious over Rishi’s death

Meanwhile actor Bhasker Patel, who played Rishi for 12 years, revealed he had been axed by bosses. He told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: “Getting a job like this was like a godsend.

“Then when the producer rang me and said: ‘I need to talk to you. We’re killing him off because we want a big story and it’s going to be a big surprise.'”

He continued: “But because during my 12 years at ITV they let me do quite a lot of other work, so I felt also part of ITV, part of Rishi, but at the same time I did a lot of work in London as well, so when the producer said ‘we’re going to kill you off’ I was like ‘Okay, that part of my life with this guy is over and I’m going to move on.'”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

