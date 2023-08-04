In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Dan and Amelia go on the run in a desperate bid to stay together as a family.

They plan to go to Ireland in order for Dan to avoid prison, fearful of the future.

But, will Dan and Amelia end up getting caught on the run in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amelia comes up with a plan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia’s desperate to stay as a family

Next week, Dan tries to help Amelia plan for her future but Amelia is desperate for them to stay together as a family.

She comes up with the idea of running away to Ireland so that Dan can escape prison.

Dan dismisses the plan and accepts his upcoming fate, upsetting Amelia.

However, later on, Amelia gets stressed and almost hurts Esther. Dan acts the hero and saves her, making him reconsider running away. But, will he actually go through with it?

Dan and Amelia leave the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan and Amelia run away

After Dan agrees to Amelia’s plan, he asks Cain to help them escape the village. Cain agrees to help them both out and gives them tickets for the ferry.

He also gives them a burner phone and an old car so that they can set up a new life in Ireland.

Amelia and Dan then prepare to leave the village with Esther, without telling anybody – including Noah.

As they jump into the old car, the seriousness of the situation dawns on them.

With this, they both say one last goodbye to the village before leaving.

But, have Dan, Amelia and Esther left the village for good? Will they have a change of heart?

Or, will they get caught on their way to Ireland leaving Dan in even more trouble?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

