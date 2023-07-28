Emmerdale spoilers: Dan makes life-changing decision as he faces court

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Dan makes a life-changing decision as he faces court over Lloyd’s assault.

As Dan stands up in court, he looks Julie in the eye and makes his plea.

But, what life-changing decision will Dan end up making in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amelia fears for Dan’s future (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia tries to protect Dan

Next week, Dan worries when Wendy reveals that Lloyd might be brought out of his coma at the hospital.

Amelia is also on edge when she bumps into Julie at the Hide, who starts tearing strips out of her.

Julie then starts to crumble as she reveals that Lloyd isn’t being brought out of coma. She wants to make Amelia and Dan pay.

Speaking to Sarah, Amelia’s encouraged to lie to the police about Lloyd assaulting her. As Sarah has second thoughts about the plan, Amelia is desperate to protect Dan.

With Dan wanting to know where Amelia is, Sarah is forced to confess that she’s gone to the police station and it’s her fault.

Dan and Victoria do their best to get to the station and stop Amelia before it’s too late. But, will Amelia lie to the police before they get there?

Dan pleads guilty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan makes a life-changing decision

After Amelia’s trip to the police station, Dan prepares to go to court. He and Amelia are left feeling stunned when Julie turns up in the court room.

Dan can’t help but feel guilty as he looks Lloyd’s wife in the eye.

As he relives the moments of Lloyd’s assault, Dan makes a life-changing decision.

He confesses to his crimes by pleading guilty to the assault on Lloyd.

Amelia’s heartbroken as she hears Dan’s guilty plea. She can’t look him in the eye. But, will Dan’s life-changing decision see him end up in prison?

