Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dan’s fate sealed as he receives shock update on Lloyd?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, July 31), Dan receives some shocking news about Lloyd’s condition.

Wendy speaks to Dan and gives him a major update about Lloyd that leaves his stomach churning.

But, what will this big news mean for Dan in Emmerdale spoilers?

Wendy gives Dan an update (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan receives shocking news

Recently, Dan’s been worrying about his future as he faces going to prison for his assault on Lloyd.

He’s started processing the fact that he might have to leave his family behind and face the consequences.

The punishment could be even worse if Lloyd doesn’t pull through and ends up dying from the injuries.

Tonight, Dan’s left feeling sick to his stomach as Wendy gives him an update about Lloyd in the Woolpack.

As Dan has a drink in the pub, Wendy tells him some shocking news.

She reveals that Lloyd might be brought out of his coma at the hospital soon.

Dan struggles to process this news. But, what will this mean for Dan? Could it make his case better or worse?

Victor is in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victor collapses

Viewers will know that Victor has a brain aneurysm as he recently told his family.

He had been keeping this a secret from everyone when he first turned up in the Dales.

However, he soon sat his family down and told them the truth about his health.

Charles was initially unbothered before allowing Victor to live in his house with him for a while.

Tonight, Victor’s condition worsens whilst he’s in the café with Claudette and Charles.

Victor collapses into a chair in the café, as Claudette rushes to his side.

Claudette’s filled with worry as Charles watches on. But, will Victor be okay? Is his health deteriorating?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

