EastEnders spoilers: Sharon’s shock defence after Keanu confronts her over Peggy

Our EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow night see a desperate Sharon Watts attempt to justify herself when she is confronted by Keanu Taylor about her shocking betrayal. This comes after Keanu learned that she helped Lisa to get his daughter, Peggy, out of the country.

But how will Keanu react now that the truth is out there? See Keanu’s confrontation with Sharon in pictures below.

Keanu confronts lying Sharon over her actions (Credit: BBC)

Keanu despairs after losing Peggy

Keanu was left in a state of despair tonight (Monday, July 24) as he attempted to come to terms with losing daughter Peggy. Unbeknown to Keanu, Sharon had helped Lisa to get Peggy out of the country by giving her their missing passports.

He had attempted to keep Lisa from returning to Portugal with her granddaughter, Peggy, by stealing their passports. However, Sharon and Martin joined forces to get the passports back – helping Lisa to flee before Keanu could keep her there.

Initially accusing Martin of betraying him for Lisa, Keanu threw his friend out of the house. However, he later learned that Sharon had given Lisa the passports after intercepting a voicemail from Lisa on Sharon’s phone.

Furious, he confronted Sharon in The Vic, playing the voicemail for all to hear. But can Sharon justify her actions?

Sharon attempts to defend her actions to Keanu (Credit: BBC)

Keanu confronts Sharon over her betrayal

Tomorrow’s episode of EastEnders (airing Tuesday, July 25) will reveal the fallout of Sharon’s betrayal. As Keanu confronts Sharon, she desperately tries to defend her decision to give Lisa the missing passports.

Fearing that Keanu’s actions would ultimately hurt his relationship with Lisa and result in him forever losing access to Peggy, Sharon helped Lisa get out of the country – returning to her home in Portugal.

But will Keanu listen? And what damage has Sharon’s betrayal done to their relationship… and impending marriage?

Keanu confronts Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Martin struggles with Stacey’s cam work, and Kathy takes on Suki

In further EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow’s episode, Stacey and Martin continue to struggle with her cam work. Martin attempts to work through his issues with Stacey’s side-hustle, but things come to a head when she asks him to move in with her and the Slaters.

Elsewhere, Nish and Rocky are horrified when they find Suki and Kathy playing poker in The Vic. Can Kathy win back her honeymoon from Suki?

Meanwhile, Kim attends a therapy appointment in order to address her growing anxiety and PTSD. Can Kim find the help she needs?

