EastEnders spoilers: Sharon helps Lisa after discovering what she’s hiding

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Sharon helps Lisa after discovering what she’s been secretly hiding.

After finding out about Lisa’s gambling addiction, Sharon vows to help Lisa sort out her mess.

But, how will Keanu react to Sharon’s generosity in EastEnders spoilers?

Sharon finds out about Lisa’s gambling addiction (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon discovers Lisa’s gambling

Next week, Sharon tells Keanu to be honest with Phil but he worries that he’ll stop him from seeing Peggy again. Sharon then has words with Phil and instructs him to let Keanu see Peggy.

However, she soon gets frustrated and ends up telling Phil the truth about what Keanu did. Phil’s furious with Keanu and then tells them the truth about Lisa.

Lisa soon turns up and finds out that Peggy is with Phil. As she goes to pick Peggy up, she’s confronted by Phil, Kat, Sharon and Keanu who have spoken to Louise and have rumbled Lisa’s lies.

Later on, Sharon feels bad for Lisa and supports her much to Keanu’s anger.

However, Sharon soon sees messages for gambling sites come up on Lisa’s phone and notices her coming out of the bookies. But, what will she do now that she knows the truth?

Sharon helps Lisa with her mess (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon helps Lisa

After finding out the truth about Lisa’s gambling addiction, Sharon confronts her.

She then decides to persuade Phil to help Lisa with her mess.

Tensions are high though when Lisa only offers Keanu some video calls with Peggy for the time being. As Keanu tries to sort out legal advice, Lisa starts to suspect that Keanu will try to keep her in the country.

Whilst Keanu tries to get an order put in place to keep Peggy in the UK, Lisa tries to scrape together the cash to buy some flights out to Portugal ASAP. But, will she manage to leave before she’s stopped in her tracks?

