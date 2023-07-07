EastEnders spoilers: Lisa Fowler returns with a big secret

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lisa Fowler returns with a big secret, surprising Keanu with her arrival.

Lisa returns to Walford with little Peggy and makes some financial demands to Keanu.

But, what is Lisa Fowler’s big secret as she returns to the Square in EastEnders?

Lisa and Keanu reunite – but will it be a happy reunion? (Credit: BBC)

Keanu comes face to face with Lisa

Next week, Lisa returns to Walford with Peggy and wants to get revenge on Keanu for what he did to Louise.

As she fails to pay for her cab, Lisa struggles with financial issues. She then admits to Sonia that Louise is in a bad way in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Sharon is excited to book her dream wedding venue and gives Keanu the money to pay the deposit.

However, Reiss accidentally reveals that Lisa and Peggy are in Walford making Keanu want to see his daughter.

Lisa then makes some surprising financial demands as she asks Keanu for money, but will Keanu give her what she wants?

Lisa wants money from Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lisa’s big secret revealed

As Sharon and Keanu prepare for Albie to meet Peggy, Sharon’s upset as she reveals that there’s been an issue with the bank transfer meaning that the venue date isn’t theirs anymore.

Keanu then asks Reiss how he can get money out of the Taylor’s Autos account quickly.

Later on, Keanu asks Lisa if he can see Peggy more often. Lisa then asks Keanu for money in exchange for allowing him to see Peggy.

Keanu goes back to Reiss and asks him for more money as he’s desperate.

It’s then revealed why Lisa needs the money so much. But, what’s caused Lisa’s financial problems? Will Keanu pay her so that he can keep seeing his daughter? And where will he get the cash from?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What is Lisa’s big secret? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!