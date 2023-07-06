In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lisa Fowler returns and lets Albie spend some time with little Peggy. She then starts putting financial pressure on Keanu, making him lie to Sharon.

But, will Keanu betray Sharon for the sake of Lisa in EastEnders spoilers?

Lisa asks Keanu for money (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lisa puts pressure on Keanu

Next week, Lisa Fowler returns with little Peggy and wants to make Keanu pay.

It’s clear that she’s got money troubles when she fails to cough up the cash for her cab. She also reveals that Louise has gone off the rails in Portugal.

Later on, Sharon finds a perfect wedding venue and gives Keanu the money to pay the deposit.

When Keanu finds out that Lisa and Peggy are back in Walford, he goes to see his daughter. However, he’s stunned when Lisa starts demanding money from him. But, will he use the wedding money to pay Lisa?

Will Keanu give Lisa what she wants? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Keanu betrays Sharon?

Later on, Albie and Peggy bond whilst Sharon is disheartened. She reveals that there’s been a problem with the bank transfer so now the venue date isn’t theirs anymore.

Keanu asks Reiss how to take money out of Taylor’s Autos ASAP. As Keanu speaks to Lisa, she demands more money from him in exchange for allowing him to spend time with Peggy.

Soon enough, Sharon starts becoming frustrated with Keanu’s attitude towards money. He then tells Sharon that he can get his own money.

With Reiss worried about Keanu’s requests, Sonia encourages him to open up about what’s bothering him.

Unable to bottle Keanu’s secret up, Reiss heads over to see Sharon and shares some information with her. But, has Keanu betrayed Sharon? Has Keanu ruined Sharon’s chance of having her dream wedding?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Has Keanu betrayed Sharon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!