Alya Nazir in Coronation Street: her disastrous love life and tragic family history

Alya Nazir in Coronation Street is the sassy, shiny-haired granddaughter of Yasmeen Nazir, and sister of Zeedan. She is co-owner of Speed Daal.

Alya’s not had the best time on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Alya has not had a lot of luck in her time on the cobbles having several disastrous romances, lost her dad tragically, and had to rescue her gran from the clutches of evil Geoff Metcalfe!

Now she’s been frozen out by her beloved gran for getting mixed up with brother Zeedan’s dodgy money laundering scheme at Speed Daal. Seems harsh!

Who plays Alya Nazir in Coronation Street?

Alya is played by actress Sair Khan. She’s from Leeds and started her telly career with a small role in Doctors before being offered the part of Alya in Corrie.

Sair raised her profile when she appeared in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

Sair tackled the jungle in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

She was eliminated third and the series was won by football manager – and EastEnders extra! – Harry Redknapp.

Alya’s early years in Corrie

Alya arrived with dad Kal – played by Jimi Mistry – and brother Zeedan, along with her grandmother Yasmeen.

Alya and Gary used to date (Credit: ITV)

She had a romance with Gary Windass, but when her dad Kal was killed in a fire she went off the rails for a while and had a brief fling with Jason Grimshaw,

Alya and Luke

Ambitious Alya was working at Underworld, alongside Aidan Connor when she started seeing Luke Britton.

They had a run-in with a couple of racist customers at the factory and when Luke was killed, grieving Alya was convinced it was the racist men who were to blame.

Luke was a victim of serial killer Pat Phelan (Credit: ITV)

In actual fact, Luke was a victim of Corrie killer Pat Phelan.

Battle for the factory

Alya stuck by Aidan Connor when Underworld hit a rough patch. She and Aidan fought to get the company up and running again.

So when Aidan took his own life, he left the factory to Alya.

There was a fight for the factory after Aidan’s death (Credit: ITV)

But Carla Connor wasn’t impressed at Underworld leaving the Connor family, so after a battle over the ownership of the factory, she bought Alya out.

Alya invested the money she made in Speed Daal. And, after a short-lived stint working alongside Ray Crosby – who tried to sexually assault her – she now works in the restaurant with her gran.

Protecting Yasmeen

Alya wasn’t keen on Geoff Metcalfe when he romanced her gran Yasmeen and she was proved right in the most awful way.

Geoff isolated Yasmeen from her family and friends – including Alya – so he could abuse his wife.

Geoff tried to intimidate Alya (Credit: ITV)

Alya, though, never gave up. She was convinced Geoff was up to no good and she bravely stood up to him even when it looked like he was going to take everything from her – including her grandmother. And in a final, dramatic showdown, her life!

But Geoff got his comeuppance eventually and Alya lived to see another day.

Alya and Ryan

Straight-laced Alya hit it off with Ryan Connor and the pair began a relationship.

But when Alya wanted to save up so they could get their own place, Ryan was planning how to restart his flagging DJ career.

Obviously Alya found out what Ryan had been getting up to (Credit: ITV)

And when Daisy Midgeley caught his eye, he couldn’t resist. Obviously, Alya found out the truth, and dumped him.

Zeedan’s dodgy deals

Alya got caught up in brother Zeedan’s money laundering scheme to get his evil father in law Hashim off his back. And when Hasim suffered a heart attack in front of Alya and Zeedan, they let him die without fetching help.

When Yasmeen found out about the money, she was furious and kicked her grandkids out of her home and the business.

Since then, Alya’s been quiet. Will she manage to talk her gran round?

