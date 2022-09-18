The wife of EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt Beverley is said to be “delighted” with the settlement after their divorce was reportedly “finalised”.

The Ian Beale actor, 54, was married to Beverley Sharp, 57, for 22 years before splitting in 2020.

They had allegedly been locked in negotiations over their settlement ever since.

Wife of Adam Woodyatt ‘delighted’ with settlement

But The Sun now reports that the former couple have come to an agreement and been served with a decree absolute.

It claims Bev is “delighted” with the settlement after standing her ground in negotiations.

Adam played Albert Square’s Ian since 1985 but is now on an extended break from the BBC soap.

She still has no idea why he left her but that’s all in the past.

A source claimed to the newspaper: “Bev and Adam are now officially divorced. As well as being his wife, Bev was also his manager for about a dozen years and she did so much for his career.

“She rejected some of the settlement offers she was sent during the process and now she’s glad she held her ground — she is delighted with the settlement.

“She still has no idea why he left her but that’s all in the past. She’s very upbeat and sees it as a new chapter. I’ve no doubt Bev will find someone new soon. She’s in a good place.”

Adam leaves EastEnders – and his wife

Adam left EastEnders in 2021, went on to appear on stage show Looking Good Dead and made an appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

It was reported earlier this year that Adam has been reportedly been wooing a BBC beautician in his mobile home at a caravan park in Kent.

Adam has been living in a motorhome during his country-wide theatre tour since leaving the family home.

According to claims he had been entertaining make-up artist Clare Martignetti in it.

A caravan owner on the site where Adam is parked up in Dartford, Kent, told The Sun in March: “Whatever the cause of his marriage break-up, Adam certainly seems to have moved on now.

“He has been staying in his caravan with his new partner. She has been seen going in, and coming out the next morning, heading to the shower blocks.”

The source added: “Clare and Adam seem to be very close. They are often seen arm in arm and appear very relaxed in each other’s company.”

Adam Woodyatt lands new stage role

It was recently revealed that Adam has landed yet another touring stage role.

He is set to return to the stage in a revival of Lerner & Lowe’s My Fair Lady.

The actor will be playing the role of Alfred P Doolittle, the father of Eliza.

“The cat is finally out of the bag,” he posted on Instagram.

“Can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be going on tour with @myfairladyuk and to be playing #AlfredPDoolittle”

The tour will see him busy until next year, putting any potential EastEnders return in doubt.

