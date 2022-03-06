EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt ‘finds love’ with BBC worker following ‘difficult’ marriage split

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt has seemingly found love with a BBC worker after his marriage split.

The Ian Beale star has reportedly been wooing a BBC beautician in his mobile home at a caravan park in Kent.

Adam Woodyatt has reportedly found love again (Credit: Splash)

He announced his split from wife Beverley Sharp 18 months ago.

Adam moved out of the family home and has been living in a motorhome during his country-wide theatre tour.

Now The Sun claims he has been entertaining makeup artist Clare Martignetti in it.

A caravan owner on the site where Adam is parked up in Dartford, Kent, told the newspaper: “Whatever the cause of his marriage break-up, Adam certainly seems to have moved on now.

“He has been staying in his caravan with his new partner. She has been seen going in, and coming out the next morning, heading to the shower blocks.”

The makeup artist has been ferrying Adam to the local theatre from the campsite.

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt in marriage split

It is where he is currently appearing in thriller Looking Good Dead.

The source added: “Clare and Adam seem to be very close. They are often seen arm in arm and appear very relaxed in each other’s company.”

It comes after it was revealed Adam had made £2.5m last year while his estranged wife has been relying on food parcels.

Since quitting the soap Adam has toured in a stage play, appeared on I’m a Celebrity and is selling £40-a-time video messages to fans on the Memmo platform.

And, according to The Sun, he has made a huge £2.5m in the last two years alone.

Adam Woodyatt announced his separation from wife Beverley 18 months ago (Credit: Splash)

According to the newspaper, Adam’s company, XL Management Ltd, paid a total of £496,188 in Corporation Tax last year – based on a fifth of its taxable income of around £2.5m.

Adam and ex-wife Beverley are both directors of the company but the actor is the majority shareholder.

The Sun claims that Beverley has been reliant on food handouts following the split.

A source told the publication: “She has really struggled financially and relied on food donations on occasion recently from family and friends.”

However, it is understood Adam makes interim payments to his estranged wife ahead of the divorce settlement being finalised.

