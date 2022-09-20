William and Kate during the Queen's funeral service
William and Kate’s touching message after final goodbye to Queen

The Queen was laid to rest on Monday

By Rebecca Carter

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales have shared a touching message following a final goodbye to the Queen.

Her Majesty’s state funeral took place on Monday (September 19) as the Royal Family, and the public, said their goodbyes.

Following the Queen’s funeral and private burial, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a message on their Instagram account.

Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth
William and Kate, and their children, said their goodbyes to the Queen on Monday (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Kate and William share message after Queen’s funeral

The couple’s Instagram account shared a black and white image of the Queen’s coffin being carried by her pallbearers.

The caption read: “Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother.”

On Monday, William and Kate were joined by their eldest two children – Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

William and members of the Royal Family walking behind the Queen's coffin at funeral
William walked in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin (Credit: Sky News)

The young royals joined their parents as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin as it entered Westminster Abbey.

Royal fans were in tears watching George and Charlotte walking with their parents.

One person said on Twitter: “Seeing prince George and Princess Charlotte in Westminster brought tears to my eyes.”

“Yep now I’m crying,” another wrote. “Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “I am properly crying over Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin with their parents, they’re still babies.”

Princess Charlotte, Prince George with Prince William during Queen's funeral
Charlotte seemingly gave George a reminder to bow during the Queen’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte’s ‘reminder’ to George

Elsewhere, another moment saw Charlotte give her older brother a little reminder following one of the processions.

As the Queen’s coffin was moved into a car for a procession through Windsor, Charlotte reminded George to bow his head.

After footage showed the young royals chatting with each other, royal fans were convinced Charlotte was telling him: “Once they go to the car, you need to bow.”

Fans loved the sweet moment and praised Charlotte on Twitter.

Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Queen's funeral service
Charlotte and George attended the funeral on Monday (Credit: YouTube)

One person commented: “Reading her lips, Charlotte is saying ‘you need to bow’. What a character she is.”

Another wrote: “She is a Boss Princess, she looks so adorable.”

The Queen’s funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey from 11am on Monday.

Her coffin was then taken on a procession through London before arriving at St George’s Chapel.

A committal service then took place as members of the Royal Family attended.

On Monday evening, the Queen was buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is a small building within St George’s Chapel.

Members of the Royal Family attended to say their final goodbyes to the late monarch.

