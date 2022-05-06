Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent birthday wishes to their nephew Archie as he turns three.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie is celebrating his third birthday today (May 6).

To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a touching message on Twitter.

William and Kate sent birthday wishes to Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate latest

Alongside an official photo from Archie’s christening in 2019, a message on William and Kate’s Twitter read: “Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today.”

Read more: Queen dealt sad blow as Prince Harry ‘sparks doubts over Jubilee appearance’

The Queen‘s social media pages also paid tribute to Archie today.

A photo was shared showing Her Majesty and her husband Prince Philip looking lovingly at baby Archie alongside Harry, Meghan and the duchess’ mum Doria Ragland.

Archie is turning three today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The post read: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!”

Prince Charles and wife Camilla‘s Twitter page also wished Archie a happy birthday.

A post read: “Happy Birthday Archie!” followed by a balloon emoji.

Fans loved seeing members of the Royal Family send birthday wishes to little Archie.

One person said: “This is class! Happy birthday Archie.”

The Queen also sent birthday wishes to great-grandson Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie birthday

Another gushed: “Love that the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are gracious and sweet enough to pass birthday wishes along to Archie.”

A third tweeted: “Thank you for always being classy, happy 3rd birthday to Archie.”

It’s believed members of the Royal Family haven’t seen much of Archie since Harry and Meghan moved to the United States.

In 2020, the family moved across the pond after Harry and Meghan quit their senior royal roles.

Harry and Meghan live in the US with their children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child – a daughter called Lilibet Diana.

According to reports, the Queen hasn’t yet met her great-granddaughter.

Harry and Meghan visited Her Majesty ahead of her 96th birthday last month in Windosr just before they headed to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

However, it’s believed they didn’t bring their children.

But a source claimed the couple reportedly reassured the Queen that she’ll see her great-grandchildren “in the near future”.

Read more: Reviews for DI Ray are in and viewers admit they’re ‘bored’ by new Parminder Nagra drama

An insider told the Daily Mirror: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age.

“They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.