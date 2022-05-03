The reviews for DI Ray are in and it’s fair to say viewers are divided over the new ITV crime drama.

Parminder Nagra led the cast of the police drama, which started last night (May 2) on ITV.

It continues tonight – although it has all dropped on the ITV Hub – and now the first reviews for DI Ray are in.

The reviews are in for DI Ray, starring Parminder Nagra (Credit: ITV)

DI Ray reviews: ‘Disappointing’ start to new series

Viewers took to Twitter to admit they found the first episode a little “disappointing”.

“Not exactly ITV’s best police drama,” said one, admitting they were “bored”.

Read more: 9 questions we need answers to after first episode of DI Ray

“Disappointing. It’s No Line of Duty. Best thing about it was spotting all the places in Brum. Accents badly done,” said a second.

A third said: “‘#DIRay continues here tomorrow night…’ Not in my house. I’m out! What a load of cobblers.”

“Anyone else bored already?” another asked. “Was hoping it would be a good drama but it’s so slow.”

“Not very good is it .. quite bored actually. Very mediocre TV,” another concluded.

Viewers were left swooning over Jamie Bamber’s appearance in DI Ray (Credit: ITV)

‘Loving this so far’

However, others liked it.

“Great writing and great acting. Very excited for the rest of this,” said one.

“Already enjoying this – a great cast & great storyline!” said a second.

Read more: MAFSA star Olivia loses her job after naked photo scandal

“A lot of people seem to be knocking this already? I’m hypercritical of tv dramas but so far, for me anyway, it’s quite credible. Cast, storyline and acting okay too.

“Give it a chance?” another pleaded.

“Loving this so far! @parmindernagra is a brilliant actress,” said another.

Ian Puleston-Davies’s appearance was a surprise for Corrie fans (Credit: ITV)

Liam Payne makes appearance in DI Ray

Others also pointed out one of the characters had a pretty distracting name…

“Why on earth have they got a character’s name called Liam Payne like the singer, that’s rather stupid tbh,” said one.

Why on earth have they got a character’s name called Liam Payne like the singer, that’s rather stupid.

“There are so many other names out there too use in a fictional basis/terms and they chose that one. Absolutely daft!”

“How has Liam Payne ended up in DI Ray?” said another.

“Watched the first episode of #DIRay and I’m struggling with the realism of having a police officer with the name of Liam Payne and no one else on the team has made any jokes,” laughed a third.

What have the critics said?

On the whole TV critics appear to have enjoyed the show.

One hailed it as a “unique police drama”, while another said it “deserved success”.

However, the Telegraph said that leading lady Parminder was the only thing saving the “dull detective drama”.

DI Ray continues on ITV tonight (May 3) at 9pm or watch it all on the Hub now.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.