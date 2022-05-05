Queen dealt sad blow as Prince Harry ‘sparks doubts over Jubilee appearance’

The Queen has reportedly been dealt a sad blow following claims that Prince Harry might NOT make an appearance at the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly going to be missing the Jubilee celebrations to take part in a polo match in the US.

Prince Harry could miss the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen Jubilee

The Duke of Sussex’s role in the upcoming Jubilee celebrations has been thrown into doubt recently.

It has been reported that the 37-year-old will be absent from celebrations because he will be playing polo in the US.

The Duke has reportedly pledged to take part in the whole Folded Hills Pope Challenge polo tournament between May 9-15.

Harry is also playing in the Lisle Nixon Cup between May 20 to 29.

He has aslo reportedly confirmed that he will play in the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit tournament. That competition will take place between June 3 and June 19.

This would mean that Harry will miss the Jubilee weekend, which begins on June 2 and ends on June 5.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Harry and Meghan will be at the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

Angela Levin, a royal expert, gave her opinion on the latest news on Twitter earlier today (Thursday, May 5).

“Harry’s priorities of polo over Jubilee blow away any hint he really cares about his grandmother, whatever excuses he comes up with,” she said.

“Many people will be relieved he stays away but not the most important person of all – the Queen,” she added.

Tom Bower, a royal author, told the MailOnline: “There have always been serious doubts that Harry and Meghan would come to the celebrations. Firstly because as private citizens they could not be in the spotlight on the balcony.

“Secondly because Princes Charles and William are furious about their lies about them in the Oprah Winfrey interview and, after Harry’s recent NBC interview, no longer trust him and Meghan to behave properly. Third, because Meghan hasn’t got the courage to face Kate after her misleading allegations in the Oprah interview.”

Harry may not reunite with the Queen on the balcony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Upon hearing the news that Harry may miss the Jubilee celebrations, plenty of royal fans aired their opinions on Twitter.

“Already making excuses for not come. Fine, you won’t be missed at all. Actually nobody wanted you in the first place,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Let them be…The British Monarchy doesn’t need them at all,” another said.

Some were on Harry and Meghan’s side though!

“Our faves do not give a [bleep] about some silly balcony! Well played #PrinceHarry and #DuchessMeghan, great stuff!” one fan wrote.

