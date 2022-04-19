Prince Harry made news headlines last week for his top-secret visit to the Queen.

Now the Duke of Sussex has broken his silence about the trip to Windsor, where he also saw his father Prince Charles.

The “olive branch” talks took place at Windsor Castle and are said to have lasted for just 15 minutes.

Now Harry has revealed more details.

Prince Harry flew into the UK last week en route to Holland (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry news: Duke breaks silence on Queen visit

Harry flew into the UK with wife Meghan Markle – the first time she has been in Blighty since they stepped down as senior royals.

The pair made an incognito trip to Windsor Castle to see the Queen, who turns 96 this week.

They were on the way to the Invictus Games in Holland when they made the pitstop.

Speaking to Alex Jones during the BBC’s coverage of the Games, Harry opened up about the visit.

Alex asked: “On the way here, you popped in to see Her Majesty the Queen.

So it was great to see her.

“Did she have any nice messages for Team UK?”

Harry admitted: “She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I’ve already passed on to most of them.

“So it was great to see her.

“I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Prince Harry has said it was ‘great’ to see his grandmother (Credit: Splash News)

Harry makes promise to Queen during visit

During his meeting with his grandmother, Harry also made a promise to her about see her great-grandchildren, Archie and namesake Lilibet.

According to the Daily Mirror, Harry and Meghan have promised the Queen she will see Archie and Lilibet soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly assured the monarch that she will be able to hug her great-grandchildren “in the near future”.

A source told the newspaper: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age.

“They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”

