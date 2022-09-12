William and Harry ‘could walk side by side at Queen’s funeral after being separated at Philip’s’

William and Harry could walk side by side at the Queen‘s funeral, a newspaper report has claimed.

The brothers were ‘separated’ as they followed Prince Philip’s cortege at his funeral last year, as their cousin Peter Phillips walked between them.

And following the Waleses’ and the Sussexes’ walkabout of Windsor together on Saturday (September 10) evening, one tabloid believe plans may be discussed that see William and Harry walk with the Queen’s coffin.

Siblings were ‘separated’ by their cousin Peter Phillips during Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Harry ‘reunited’?

Officials at Buckingham Palace are still finalising arrangements for two royal family processions in London, according to The Sun.

But the tabloid also claims discussions regarding whether William and Harry might walk together are on the agenda, too.

King Charles will lead a family procession behind the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

And there will also be a royal family procession to Westminster Abbey for the funeral on Monday September 19.

William and Harry ‘reunited’ at Windsor with their wives Kate and Meghan for a walkabout (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It is not as intense and they can co-exist’

However, an unnamed source indicated they believe any claimed ‘rift’ between the two is unlikely to heal completely.

An insider apparently told the news outlet: “We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side.

“Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist.”

It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral.

“But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment.”

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace told The Sun that procession details will be released closer to the time.

ED! has approached representatives for both Prince William and Prince Harry for comment.

The Queen passed away last Thursday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William ‘extends olive branch’

The events of Saturday evening marked the first time William, Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have appeared in public since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

However, it is thought the four family members did not interact during the service.

Before that the brothers were seen together when they unveiled a statue of their mother Diana in July 2021.

It is thought Harry and Meghan were due to travel back to the US on Friday. But their plans changed after the Queen died on Thursday (September 8).

They were in Europe for a series of engagements in London, Manchester and Germany.

However, reports suggest Harry did not make it to Balmoral before his grandmother passed away.

But his brother is said to have ‘extended an olive branch at the 11th hour’ over the weekend concerning greeting well-wishers.

