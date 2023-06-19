Royal fans spot trait Princess Charlotte has inherited from late grandmother Princess Diana

Princess Charlotte was the talk of the weekend’s Trooping the Colour ceremony for her authority over brothers George and Louis, but it’s a trait from Princess Diana that has now got royal fans talking.

Charlotte rode in a carriage to the event with Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and brothers George and Louis. But many fans remarked that the young princess reminded them of her late grandmother Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte has reminded royal fans of her late grandmother (Credit: Cover Images)

Trooping the Colour: Princess Charlotte is ‘just like her Granny Diana’

In a clip circulating on social media, Princess Charlotte was seen walking alongside her brothers at Trooping the Colour. But many fans thought that Charlotte’s walk was very similar to her late grandmother’s stride.

One person wrote: “It scares me to say so but I think Princess Charlotte walks just like her Granny Diana.” Another royal fan added: “Charlotte reminds me of Diana so much.” A third person agreed: “Her gait is reminiscent of Diana’s.”

A fourth person said: “I thought of Diana immediately. She had a very distinctive stride and it looks like Charlotte has it too.” Another royalist added: “It feels strange to say but there is an uncanny resemblance!” A sixth person commented: “Diana had a purposeful, athletic stride. Charlotte does too.”

Princess Charlotte also had a sweet moment with Queen Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte’s sweet moment with step-grandmother Queen Camilla

Royal fans also gushed about a sweet moment Charlotte had with her step-grandmother Queen Camilla, who she shared a carriage with on her way to the Trooping the Colour event.

As they rode in the carriage, Camilla was seen leaning towards Charlotte smiling. Charlotte is seen also leaning in, smiling and saying something to Camilla. Many fans gushed about the moment. One person wrote: “That’s an iconic photo of Camilla and Charlotte.”

Another added: “I really love the [picture] of Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte.. they truly appear to be looking lovingly at each other.. very sweet!” Someone else tweeted: “I love sweet moments like this.” Meanwhile, another added: “Royal family goals! The love and warmth between generations is truly heartwarming to see. Princess Charlotte is one lucky granddaughter!”

Princess Charlotte’s ‘telling off’ over brothers

Throughout the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Charlotte was seen keeping her brothers George and Louis in check.

Charlotte has previously been seen watching the behaviour of little Louis at other royal events and Trooping the Colour was no exception. Body language expert Judi James claimed: “Charlotte told Louis to sit up. Kate leaned forward to straighten his tie. It’s very sweet to see how he responds quickly to orders from his sister.”

It appears Prince Louis is used to the authority of his sister. Judi added to Fabulous: “The minute Charlotte told him to sit up in his seat he pulled up straight away with no murmur of dissent or argument.”

Princess Charlotte also told mum Kate that Prince George “wiped it on his trousers” after he was seen sneezing in the carriage on the way to the event.

