Royal fans gush over ‘iconic’ moment between Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte

Trooping the Colour 2023 took place on Saturday and royal fans are gushing over a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla.

The celebration took place to mark the monarch’s birthday. King Charles’ actual birthday is in November. However, a birthday parade traditionally takes place earlier in the year.

Members of the royal family were in attendance to mark the annual event – including some of the younger royals. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, all attended.

Charlotte saw opposite Camilla in the carriage (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour 2023

Charlotte rode alongside her brothers in a procession. They sat opposite their mum, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Camilla. Their dad Prince William rode on horseback ahead of them, alongside the King.

That’s an iconic photo of Camilla and Charlotte.

But it was during the procession that a moment was seen between Charlotte and Camilla, 75. Royal fans spotted the moment which appeared to show their close bond.

As they rode in the carriage, Camilla was seen leaning towards Charlotte smiling. Charlotte is seen also leaning in, smiling and saying something to Camilla.

George, Louis and Charlotte attended Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans loved the moment. One person gushed on Twitter: “That’s an iconic photo of Camilla and Charlotte.”

Another said: “I really love the [picture] of Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte.. they truly appear to be looking lovingly at each other.. very sweet!”

Someone else tweeted: “I love sweet moments like this.” Meanwhile, another added: “Royal family goals! The love and warmth between generations is truly heartwarming to see. Princess Charlotte is one lucky granddaughter!”

This wasn’t the only sweet moment Charlotte was involved in during Trooping the Colour.

Camilla and Kate rode with George, Louis and Charlotte (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte and King Charles

During the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, Charlotte and her grandpa Charles shared a touching moment. The King and Queen Camilla were the first royals out on the balcony as they waved to the crowds below.

Charlotte, alongside her parents and siblings, stepped out shortly after. Charlotte passed under her grandfather’s outstretched arm, which he lowered without apparently realising anyone was nearby.

As the King lowered his arm, he accidentally brushed Charlotte’s head. He then appeared to tap Charlotte on the back as if he was apologising.

He was later seen tickling his granddaughter in another adorable moment. Royal fans loved seeing their bond. One gushed: “He adores those children.” Another wrote: “Aw he is such a good grandpa.”

Another moment saw Charlotte apparently giving Louis a little telling off. Body language expert Judi James told The Sun’s Fabulous: “Charlotte told Louis to sit up while Kate leaned forward to straighten his tie. It’s very sweet to see how he responds quickly to orders from his sister.

“The minute Charlotte told him to sit up in his seat he pulled up straight away with no murmur of dissent or argument.”

