Queen’s health could prompt Christmas return for Harry and Meghan, expert claims

In latest royal news, an expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return for Christmas to spend time with the Queen.

The 95-year-old monarch was absent from Remembrance Sunday commemorations today after spraining her back.

According to a royal expert, the news could result in a brief return for the Sussexes.

The Queen missed Remembrance Sunday after spraining her back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti says the visit could be a “great opportunity” to heal their family rift.

He told The Express: “The Queen hasn’t met Lilibet and it would be a good opportunity for that.

“Especially as we’re looking at the Queen now with her recent health issues and at such an advanced age, I know that there have been reports that Harry was sad he hadn’t got to see Prince Philip more in the final period in his life.

“I think anyone with older relatives is aware Christmas is a good time to make the time to be together even when you have a busy schedule.”

It comes after the Queen previously spent the night in hospital on October 20.

At the time, reports claimed that Harry was seriously concerned about his grandmother.

Harry and Meghan are currently in the States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s believed the situation had been made worse as he felt “guilty” about not saying goodbye to Prince Philip in person before his death in April.

A source told US Weekly: “[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.

“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her.”

Buckingham Palace release statement

The Queen had previously committed to attending Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.

However, the Palace said there was a late change of plans following her injury.

Their statement read: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

