Prince Harry ‘went into panic mode’ over Queen’s hospital stint after his ‘guilt over Prince Philip’

Prince Harry has reportedly been rocked by the Queen’s latest overnight stay in hospital last week.

The Queen, 95, spent a night being looked after by doctors last Wednesday (October 20).

She has also had to pull out of the COP26 environment talks, which begins this Sunday (October 31).

According to reports, Harry has been “checking non-stop” on the Queen to make sure she’s doing well.

Prince Harry feels ‘helpless’ after the Queen’s hospitalisation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest

It’s believed the situation has been made worse because Harry still “feels guilty” about not saying goodbye to Prince Philip in person before his death in April.

Reports claim Harry went into “panic mode” when the Queen spent a night in hospital.

A source told US Weekly: “[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ditched UK life for a new lifestyle in Los Angeles last year.

The insider added that Harry feels “helpless” now he’s not able to just pop by and see how the Queen is doing.

“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her,” said the source.

Read more: Royals are ignoring ‘racist’ claims made by Meghan and Harry, Finding Freedom update claims

Following concerns from the public, the palace said that the Queen was taking time out to “rest”.

“Following advice to rest, the Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,” said a spokesman.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception. She will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded message.”

Her Majesty has since returned to royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen returns to work

However, she has thankfully now returned to ‘light’ royal duties.

The 95-year-old carried out ‘audiences with the Queen’ from her Windsor Castle home this week.

Royal fans were grateful to see the Queen looking healthy and happy again.

One said: “Aw so good to see her again! It means she is feeling better.”

“I’m happy to see HM the Queen is doing well and smiling again,” added another.

What do you think of the latest Prince Harry news? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.