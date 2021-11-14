Piers Morgan fuels royal fans’ fears as he warns Queen situation more serious than Palace saying

In latest news on the Queen, Piers Morgan has hinted that the Palace are failing to disclose information about her health.

It comes shortly after the monarch announced her decision to miss Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London, after spraining her back.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old Queen was “disappointed” to skip the event.

The Queen will no longer attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen news

However, Piers believes that something “more serious” is going on.

Following the news today (November 14), the former GMB host took to social media to share his thoughts.

Alongside a news article, he wrote: “There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying.”

There’s something we’re not being told

Many royal fans agreed with Piers.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Totally agree Piers, the Queen has attended many occasions through the years. She is not someone who dodges duty, she never has.

“I hope we’re wrong, but something is worrying about the fact that a number of high profile events, Cop 20, Remembrance Day she hasn’t been to.”

There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2021

A second added: “I’m starting to think the same, there’s no way the Queen would miss anything unless it was very serious and her medical advisors insist on resting.”

In addition, a third wrote: “I don’t want to think this but sadly @piersmorgan is probably right. #RemembranceSunday.”

A fourth royal fan shared: “Was just saying similar. I think there’s more to it than is being said.”

‘We are being kept in the dark about the true reality’

Another commented: “I worry that the Queen isn’t well at all and we are being kept in the dark about the true reality.”

However, others slammed Piers for “scaremongering”.

One shared: “Behave ffs, she’s 95 stop scaremongering! We’d all be slowing down at that age! Even if we make it!”

Some royals fans told Piers to ‘stop speculating’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “Speculating around the health of an elderly lady for likes is not a good look. Just accept the explanation and move on.”

A third tweeted: “I think she’s just feeling her age, most people her age would but when you consider all she does is it any wonder?

“It doesn’t help to speculate, she’s not very well that’s all we need to know right now.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Queen to miss Remembrance Sunday

Buckingham Palace made the announcement earlier today.

Their statement read: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

As usual, Prince Charles will lay a wreath at the war memorial in London.

