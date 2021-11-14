Queen news
Royals

Piers Morgan fuels royal fans’ fears as he warns Queen situation more serious than Palace saying

'There’s something we’re not being told'

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

In latest news on the Queen, Piers Morgan has hinted that the Palace are failing to disclose information about her health.

It comes shortly after the monarch announced her decision to miss Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London, after spraining her back.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old Queen was “disappointed” to skip the event.

Meghan and Harry latest
The Queen will no longer attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen news

However, Piers believes that something “more serious” is going on.

Following the news today (November 14), the former GMB host took to social media to share his thoughts.

Alongside a news article, he wrote: “There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying.”

There’s something we’re not being told

Many royal fans agreed with Piers.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Totally agree Piers, the Queen has attended many occasions through the years. She is not someone who dodges duty, she never has.

“I hope we’re wrong, but something is worrying about the fact that a number of high profile events, Cop 20, Remembrance Day she hasn’t been to.”

Read more: Queen forced to miss Remembrance Sunday service

A second added: “I’m starting to think the same, there’s no way the Queen would miss anything unless it was very serious and her medical advisors insist on resting.”

In addition, a third wrote: “I don’t want to think this but sadly @piersmorgan is probably right. #RemembranceSunday.”

A fourth royal fan shared: “Was just saying similar. I think there’s more to it than is being said.”

‘We are being kept in the dark about the true reality’

Another commented: “I worry that the Queen isn’t well at all and we are being kept in the dark about the true reality.”

However, others slammed Piers for “scaremongering”.

One shared: “Behave ffs, she’s 95 stop scaremongering! We’d all be slowing down at that age! Even if we make it!”

The Queen news
Some royals fans told Piers to ‘stop speculating’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Charles gives update on the Queen following news of her health scare

A second added: “Speculating around the health of an elderly lady for likes is not a good look. Just accept the explanation and move on.”

A third tweeted: “I think she’s just feeling her age, most people her age would but when you consider all she does is it any wonder?

“It doesn’t help to speculate, she’s not very well that’s all we need to know right now.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Queen to miss Remembrance Sunday

Buckingham Palace made the announcement earlier today.

Their statement read: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

As usual, Prince Charles will lay a wreath at the war memorial in London.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Charles
Prince Charles emotional at Remembrance Sunday service as Kate Middleton replaces Queen on balcony
miriam margolyes
Miriam Margolyes brands national treasure ‘nastiest’ person she has ever worked with
Strictly logo 2020
The Strictly results have been leaked again and fans are enraged at bottom two
Meghan Markle news
Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha speaking to lawyers as she ‘is set to sue Duchess of Sussex’
louise minchin
Louise Minchin on how she almost ‘gave up’ after life-threatening diagnosis
Strictly Come Dancing Rose
Strictly fans demand Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘must win’ after leaving them in ‘floods of tears’ with silent dance