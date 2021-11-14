Prince Charles emotional at Remembrance Sunday service as Kate Middleton replaces Queen on balcony

Prince Charles appeared emotional as he attended today’s Remembrance Sunday service, while the Queen missed the event.

The Prince of Wales, who turns 73 today, led royals and politicians in laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in London.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton stood in for the Queen on the balcony.

Charles attended the emotional Remembrance Sunday service (Credit: BBC)

Prince Charles leads royals on Remembrance Sunday

Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward joined Charles as they laid wreaths at the service today (November 14).

As the two-minute silence fell, the Prince of Wales looked visibly upset.

On the balcony, Kate was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie Wessex.

Read more: Queen forced to miss Remembrance Sunday service

The trio – who were dressed in black hats and coats – looked over the ceremony.

However, missing from the balcony was the Queen.

The 95-year-old monarch skipped the event after spraining her back.

Kate took centre stage on the balcony (Credit: BBC)

Royals fans took to social media to comment on Charles’ emotional appearance – and the Queen’s absence.

On Twitter, one said: “Charles is definitely looking more sombre than usual.”

Another added: “Prince Charles looks so sad.”

Charles is definitely looking more sombre than usual

In addition, a third asked: “Was that a tear in his eye as he laid the #Queen wreath?”

A fourth tweeted: “Absolutely believe that was the loudest rendition of ‘God save the Queen’ I’ve heard in such a long time – watching Remembrance Sunday @BBCNews @RoyalFamily #RemembranceSunday Get well soon HRM.”

A fifth shared: “So sad the Queen couldn’t make it today Remembrance Sunday… God bless you Ma’am, I know that you would do wanted to have been there.”

William joined his father in laying a wreath at the Cenotaph (Credit: BBC)

The Queen ‘disappointed’ as she misses service

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s “disappointment” over missing the annual service.

They shared: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

Read more: Piers Morgan fuels royal fans’ fears as he warns Queen situation more serious than Palace saying

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales.”

The Palace previously announced on Thursday that it was Her Majesty’s firm intention to attend.

It comes after the Queen spent the night in hospital on October 20.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.