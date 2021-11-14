Queen forced to miss Remembrance Sunday service – full Buckingham Palace statement

Following news this morning that the Queen has been forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, the full statement from Buckingham Palace:

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales.

Which royals are attending the Remembrance Sunday service?

“His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned.”

The Prime Minister will also be among senior politicians alongside the royal family laying a wreath at the war memorial in London.

The Palace released the news about the Queen shortly after 9am on Sunday morning, having previously asserted on Thursday that it was Her Majesty’s firm intention to attend.

However, it did confirm that she would be missing two other events – the annual Festival of Remembrance which took place at the Royal Albert Hall yesterday evening, and the General Synod service and opening session this coming Tuesday.

The monarch has been under doctors’ orders to rest for almost a month and today’s service was set to mark her return.

Where is the Queen?

It is understood she has injured herself at Windsor Castle, and is expected to remain there.

A source spoke to The Telegraph about the Queen’s deep disappointment, explaining: “It is obviously incredibly unfortunate timing, and nobody regrets the Queen’s absence today more deeply than Her Majesty herself.”

