The Queen’s death has sent shockwaves rippling throughout the UK and beyond, with millions now in mourning.

The UK has entered a national mourning period – so what will change now the Queen has died?

And what will it mean for Brits?

UK in mourning following death of the Queen

The Queen sadly died yesterday, aged 96.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history died “peacefully” at Balmoral yesterday afternoon (September 8).

Her death has triggered a mourning period in the UK – but what does this mean? What will happen? And what things will change?

It has been reported that the day of the Queen’s death is now being referred to by officials as D-Day.

Every day after that will be D-Day plus the number of days since her death. For example, today (Friday, September 9) is D-Day +1.

It has been reported that at King Charles‘ request, the nation will remain in mourning until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

During this period, flags will be flown at half mast and books of condolences will be opened.

What happens in the mourning period following death of the Queen?

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, have now left Balmoral.

Once back in London, Charles will be proclaimed as the new sovereign by the Accession Council. He will then hold his first audience with the Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The government will announce how long the national mourning period is going to be. It is expected to be between 10-12 days.

It’s been reported that Her Majesty’s funeral will take place on September 19, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

Parliamentary business is set to be suspended throughout the mourning period.

The King will address the nation in a televised speech later today.

On D-Day+3, the King will embark on a tour of the UK, visiting Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On D-Day+6, the Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral.

The final day of the mourning period will be the day of the Queen’s funeral.

What will change?

Media coverage will also reflect the mourning period.

TV and radio stations are expected to follow a certain code of conduct. The temporary measures will reportedly see the suspension of comedy programmes on the BBC.

DJs will also be recommended not to play any offensive music during the mourning period.

A number of sporting matches are expected to be postponed.

Some football games were postponed last night as a mark of respect.

However, as per the official mourning guidance, sports organisations are under no obligation to suspend or postpone games or events.

Nonetheless, the Premier League and the EFL have cancelled all football matches this weekend as a mark of respect.

Businesses are under no obligation to close either. Public services, including travel, will continue as normal.

A number of locations for floral tributes have been detailed by the official mourning guidance too.

Going forward, a number of changes will be implemented.

King Charles’ face will slowly replace that of the Queen’s on coins and notes. Passports will also change subtly to reflect the new monarch’s reign.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit new titles now that Charles is King. The royal couple will now be referred to as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s children, Archie and Lilibet, are now entitled to use Prince and Princess.

