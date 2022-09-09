Following the death of the Queen, Buckingham Palace has confirmed details on the royal mourning period.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen – the longest-reigning British monarch – had died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96.

Now, the palace has released details on the royal mourning period via its website.

The Queen death: Royal mourning details

Following the Queen’s death, it is King Charles III’s wish that a period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course, the palace has said.

Meanwhile, royal mourning will be observed by members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.

Royal residences’ flags

Meanwhile, flags at royal residences were half-masted yesterday (September 8).

They will remain half-masted until 8am on the morning after the final day of royal mourning.

However, this doesn’t apply to the Royal Standard and the Royal Standard in Scotland when the King is in residence as they are always flown at full mast.

The Queen died at Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal Gun Salute

On Friday at 1pm (September 9), the Royal Salutes will be fired in London.

It will take place in Hyde Park by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

One round will be fired for each year of the Queen’s life.

Royal residences closure

In addition, royal residences will close until the Queen’s funeral.

These include the Queen’s Gallery, the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House will also close for this period as well as the Queen’s private estates.

Hillsborough Castle and the Soverign’s official resident in Northern Ireland will also close.

The royal mourning period will take place from today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Floral tributes

Following the death of the Queen, the palace has also issued guidance to members of the public who wish to leave flowers at royal residences.

At Buckingham Palace, they’re advised to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park.

Windsor Castle floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. Each evening, these tributes will be brought inside the castle and placed on the Castle Chapter grass.

Meanwhile, at Sandringham Estate, mourners are advised to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

Members of the public have left floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At Balmoral Castle, where the Queen died, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.

Are there books of condolence?

Even though there’s no physical book of condolence at the royal residences, an online book has been set up for those who want to pay tribute.

You can leave a messae on the royal website here.

