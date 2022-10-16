Sarah Ferguson melts royal fans’ hearts with sweet photos of Queen’s corgis

Sarah Ferguson has shared the first Instagram photos of the Queen’s beloved corgis at their new home, following the death of Her Majesty in September.

Last month, it was confirmed that her corgis, Sandy and Muick would live with her son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah.

Sarah Ferguson on Instagram

The funeral of Her Majesty was met with an outpouring of grief from the public and the monarch’s beloved pets.

Shortly after, it was announced that her corgis were to be taken in by Prince Andrew.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 15) the Duchess of York marked her 63rd birthday by posting a series of sweet snaps of Sandy and Muick.

“The presents that keep giving…” she wrote in the caption of one photo. In the picture she is lying on the grass with the two cute dogs by her side.

In the next picture, Sarah, Sandy and Muick can be seen enjoying cuddles and kisses as they smile and pose for the camera.

This marks the first time Muick and Sandy have been shown publicly since the Queen’s funeral last month (September 19).

The entire public’s hearts melted when footage of the dogs, waiting for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin at Windsor, was broadcast around the world.

Royal fans delighted with the corgis update

The photos went down a treat with royal fans who have very much been invested in the Queen’s pets since her passing.

“Her Majesty would be so happy,”one fan wrote.

“So happy to see Sandy and Muick,” another added.

Meanwhile, a third royal fan penned: “Lovely to see them being cared for so well. Dogs are intelligent and grieve too.”

“I’m so happy they are with you!” a fourth commented.

Another wrote: “How heartbreakingly beautiful, they are in safe, gentle hands with Sarah.”

The Queen’s pony Emma is also being well looked after (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah says it’s a ‘big honour’ to take in the corgis

Earlier this month, Sarah said it was a ‘big honour’ to have taken in the dogs, reports The Telegraph.

She also described the pooches as ‘national treasures’ and having been ‘taught well’.

The corgis are not alone at Royal Lodge, either. The Duke and Duchess of York have five Norfolk terriers of their own. The duchess joked: “They all balance out. The carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”

The Queen’s pony Emma

Fans have also been reassured that the Queen’s pony Emma is in the best hands.

Perhaps one of the saddest moments of the Queen’s funeral came when her favourite horse Emma appeared to pay her respects.

The BBC explained that she had been brought out to “watch the coffin go past”.

At the start of October, the Royal Family posted a beautiful image of the black pony on their Twitter account, as they gave an update on her care.

The post read: “[Emma] will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”

