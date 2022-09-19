The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II continued at Windsor Castle this afternoon, with two stand-out moments “breaking” those watching at home.

Tears flowed as the monarch’s coffin made its way into Windsor Castle, where later tonight she will be buried alongside her beloved Prince Philip.

The second part of the funeral appeared to have a much more personal feeling than the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

And it most certainly tugged on the heartstrings of those watching at home.

The Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle (Credit: BBC)

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen’s horse watches her coffin

Perhaps one of the saddest moments of the afternoon proceedings came when the Queen’s favourite horse Emma appeared to pay her respects.

The BBC explained that she had been brought out to “watch the coffin go past”.

“A touching sight that Emma should be brought out to watch the procession go by,” Huw Edwards explained, revealing that Emma was the monarch’s favourite pony.

The scenes “broke” many of those watching at home.

Emma raises a hoof seemingly in tribute to the monarch (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react to Emma paying her respects

“Okay, seeing HM The Queen’s Emma standing without her beloved rider has just about finished me off.

“Rest in Peace Your Majesty with your beloved husband and all your cherished horses and pets, over Rainbow Bridge,” said one.

“The Queen’s horse at Windsor [broken heart emoji],” sobbed another.

“How touching for the Queen’s favourite horse, Emma, standing there together with the Head Groom to pay their respects,” said a third.

“The Queen‘s favourite horse brought to the final steps of the Long Walk [crying emoji],” another commented.

“I was fine until they brought out the Queen’s horse Emma,” admitted another.

“Nice touch with the Queen‘s horse, Emma, brought out to watch the procession at Windsor,” said another.

“Emma the Queen’s favourite horse stamping her hoof in acknowledgement of the procession has done it for me, her beautifully groomed mane flowing,” said another.

“Oh, a lovely moment with the Queen’s horse, Emma, watching the hearse go by,” another commented.

Sandy and Muick came to pay their respects (Credit: BBC)

Two of the Queen’s Corgis leave fans weeping

Well if Emma tugged on the heartstrings that was nothing compared to what was to come.

Two of the Queen’s beloved Corgis were also brought out to watch the procession into Windsor Castle.

And the moment left royal fans weeping.

As a dog and horse owner, the sight of the Queen‘s beloved Fell pony, Emma, and Corgi dogs, Sandy and Muick, greeting Her Majesty as she arrives home to Windsor Castle was a real tearjerker.

“The Queen’s Corgis waiting for her,” said one, adding the crying emoji.

“The thing that has choked me up most today is seeing The Queen’s favourite horse and Muick and Sandy, her Corgis, waiting for her to arrive back home,” said another.

“As a dog and horse owner, the sight of the Queen‘s beloved Fell pony, Emma, and Corgi dogs, Sandy and Muick, greeting Her Majesty as she arrives home to Windsor Castle was a real tearjerker.

“So moving and touching,” another said sadly.

Staff pay final farewell

Also there to greet Her Majesty were members of her staff.

Many came outside and waited in line for the coffin to arrive. Some were dressed in their work uniforms, and many were crying.

