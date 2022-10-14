The NTAs 2022 tribute to the Queen left many viewers feeling ‘underwhelmed’ last night (Thursday October 13).

Social media users complained the minute-long video montage was “poor” – and didn’t compare to those afforded to award winners.

Others also indicated they felt the tribute was in a regrettable position in the bash’s running order.

And that’s because it aired just ahead of a break, resulting in a notable change of tone as screens switched to adverts.

Meanwhile, while others were grateful to see the Queen’s 70-year reign celebrated, some wondered why it was being marked at a TV awards ceremony.

The Queen passed away in September aged 96 (Credit: ITV Hub)

NTAs 2022: The Queen tribute

NTAs host Joel Dommett adopted a serious manner as he introduced the short video tribute.

He said: “Before we go on, it feels very fitting that we reflect on the most momentous, historic, and the saddest event of this year.

“A shared experience broadcast to the millions of us watching in our homes and across the globe.

“This is our tribute to the seventy year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Joel Dommett introduced the NTAs tribute to the Queen (Credit: ITV Hub)

The Queen tribute

The montage included images from across the Queen’s long life. But at just over a minute, it wasn’t all that long itself.

And many onlookers were not impressed with the NTAs’ package.

“Well that was the worst tribute to Her Majesty the Queen I think I’ve ever seen. Very underwhelming #NTAs,” one person dismissed it.

Another unhappy viewer tweeted: “#NTAs a 30 second tribute to our Queen! Disgraceful.”

And a third person tweeted: “What a poor tribute to the Queen that was. Shame on you #NTAs.”

What a poor tribute to the Queen that was.

Someone else claimed the Special Recognition Award winner was ‘given more time’ on the show.

“Lenny Henry got a bigger tribute than the Queen #NTAs #NTAAwards,” they suggested, adding a crying emoji to their post.

And another unimpressed observer added they felt ITV‘s ad breaks last longer.

They wrote, including a rolling eyes emoji: “The #NTAs just tried to class it up with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that was shorter than their usual ad breaks.”

Viewers did not seem impressed with the NTAs tribute to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it was also suggested the BBC news anchor who seemed ever-present during coverage of the Queen’s passing – Huw Edwards – should be recognised.

“If ITV had any class they’d have given Huw Edwards a special award tonight,” another user claimed.

Yet another person asked: “Why is a telly awards show doing a tribute to the Queen? #NTAs.”

However, others were moved by the tribute which had included the infamous footage of the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear.

One said: “That tribute to the Queen was a hard watch but Paddington said it best.. Thank You Ma’am for EVERYTHING.”

Another gushed: “Beautiful tribute to our Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Lovely tribute to QEII on the #ntas tonight,” a third said.

Read more: NTAs viewers demand Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘give back award’ following ‘boos’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.