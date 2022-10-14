Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been told to return their NTA award by unhappy fans.

The This Morning duo appeared alongside other stars of the show as they picked up the Best Daytime gong.

They were reportedly booed as they made their way to the stage during Thursday (October 14) night’s bash.

But while Phillip later highlighted his gratitude to supporters after the ‘queue-gate’ saga, some social media users insisted the presenters should ‘give back’ the award.

Phillip and Holly ‘booed’

Several observers claimed on social media they could hear the This Morning co-hosts being ‘booed’ during the broadcast.

“Oooooh! I heard boos in that crowd for Holly and Phil! #NTAs,” one Twitter user wrote, adding two laughing emojis to their post.

Another person chuckled: “Loool the booing for Phil and Holly #NTAs.”

And a third pondered: “Just me or did it sound like the audience were booing Phil and Holly? #NTAs.”

Furthermore, a source in the audience told The Sun: “The boos in the room were very loud when Holly and Phil were announced as the winners.

“It was really embarrassing.”

‘We are so grateful for our amazing viewers!’

Following the big win – which saw This Morning triumph over Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop – Phillip responded to a journalist who asked him whether he felt the NTA ‘vindicated’ the reaction to ‘queue-gate’.

Phillip replied: “We are so grateful for our amazing viewers! We love them.”

However, over on Holly’s Instagram – where she shared a selfie including Phil at the ceremony – commenters felt the award should be handed back.

Within hours thousands of followers had engaged with Holly’s post. But among the many congratulations and supportive comments, there were some who weren’t convinced.

You should have handed it back and let a more deserving programme have it.

“You should have handed it back and let a more deserving programme have it,” one disgruntled onlooker claimed.

And another person responded to that comment: “Could not agree more!”

Meanwhile, another wrote on Twitter: “It must show how poor the state of television must be if Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby win awards every year. Should be handing award back!”

‘More important things going on’

Elsewhere on social media, however, some viewers reacted to the ‘booing’ claims by suggesting it is time to move on.

“Well anyone who booed @hollywills and @Schofe at the @OfficialNTAs last night should feel ashamed,” one person tweeted.

“The reason for it is old now and it’s time to drop the subject!”

Another person agreed; “Like honestly there’s so many more important things going on in the world than to obsess over Phil and Holly now. #NTAs #nationaltelevisionawards.”

And someone else pointed out: “This Morning is more than just Holly and Phil. Voting opened before ‘queue-gate’ and the whole team deserve it #NTAs.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

