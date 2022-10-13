Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be replaced on This Morning next week for half-term.

On Thursday’s show (October 13), the duo revealed who will be replacing them from Monday.

During the programme’s Spin to Win segment, Phil revealed that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be taking over presenting duties next week.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be replaced on This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning

After no viewers picked up their phones during Spin to Win today, Phil revealed it will roll over to Monday’s show.

He said: “We’re going to do a spin of the wheel and the amount that we get will add to whatever you win on Monday with Dermot and Alison.”

Holly added: “Well remembered! You did very well.”

A rep for This Morning confirmed Alison and Dermot will host from Monday.

Phillip and Holly will have next week off and replaced by Alison and Dermot (Credit: ITV)

Earlier today, Alison had appeared on This Morning to talk about her NTA nomination.

The star is up for the TV Presenter gong against the likes of Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton.

Speaking about her nomination, Alison said: “Obviously I would love to win, it would mean so much to me and my family.

“I think it would be so much to normal people because I’m just this girl off a council estate in Birmingham doing this.

“I’ve worked really, really hard and I think I’m doing it for the every day people who thought they weren’t good enough.”

Alison Hammond opened up about being nominated for an NTA on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say about her NTA nomination?

Alison added: “So if I win, we all win man. I feel like I’ve won already, to be in that category. It’s incredible.”

Going on to discuss her partnership with Dermot, Alison said: “It’s just really worked out. I just love him so much.

“He’s like my partner in crime. I just think he’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, viewers have reacted to Holly and Phil taking another week off on Twitter.

One person said: “Oh they are off next week??? Another holiday #thismorning.”

Another added: “So are those two main presenters gone on holidays again?”

Seemingly referring to the Spin to Win segment, another wrote: “They are letting Alison and Dermot play?!?! What is happening??? #thismorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV weekdays from 10am.

The National Television Awards airs on ITV, tonight, from 8pm.

